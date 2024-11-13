Sloan Publishes Healthcare Solutions Brochure

“Restrooms in healthcare environments require fixtures with a unique blend of hygienic innovation, aesthetics, and maintenance-friendly features,” said, Sloan Strategic Accounts Manager. “With 40 years’ experience in the healthcare market, I’m proud to offer Sloan’s wide range of solutions designed to meet these needs, and our new brochure outlines these innovations.”

Sloan’s new brochure highlights the key elements that are of concern when specifying smart water and restroom products for the healthcare market, as well as the role that Sloan products play in each aspect:

: Healthcare environments serve a diverse range of people, and Sloan’s ADA-compliant fixtures, including enhanced reach sinks and touch-free products, provide intuitive, easy-to-use solutions for all users. A Safer Healthcare Environment: Sloan’s AER-DEC® Integrated Sink System can help reduce slips and falls by seamlessly combining a faucet, soap dispenser, and HEPA-filtered hand dryer into one sleek system that keeps water where it belongs—in the sink. In behavioral health settings, ligature-resistant toilets and showerheads also reduce the risk of self-harm.

Healthcare facilities demand durable, easy-to-maintain fixtures that can withstand heavy use. Sloan’s products are designed with these needs in mind, helping healthcare providers save time and money on repairs and replacements. Non-institutional Design: There is a growing emphasis among healthcare facilities to create spaces that feel warm, welcoming, and homelike. This is especially important in elder care, where comfort, familiarity, and even the presence of therapy animals can make a significant difference in patient well-being. Select Sloan fixtures are available in PVD finishes to ensure a homelike aesthetic.

The brochure also outlines Sloan products well-suited for healthcare environments, including its BASYS® Guided Handwashing Faucets, Optimix™ Faucets with anti-scald technology, service sinks, bedpan washers, Top-fill Soap Dispensers, and more.