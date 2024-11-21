Global Bathroom Industry Trade Bodies Partner on the Windsor Declaration

The Windsor Declaration, endorsed by industry leaders at the recent Windsor Summit, outlines a commitment to improve water efficiency, reduce infection risks, and advance global sanitation. It is a pioneering initiative that emphasises the need for responsible manufacturing, public education, and regulatory alignment to make meaningful strides toward sustainability in bathroom products.

BMA

Tom Reynolds, Chief Executive of the BMA, stated, “The Windsor Declaration represents a united front within our industry to tackle the critical issues of water scarcity and sanitation. We believe that by pooling our resources, knowledge, and influence, we can inspire real change and support the global transition to more sustainable water management practices. Our industry has the potential to be a driver of positive environmental impact, and we are committed to that cause.”

PMI

Reflecting on the importance of this international alliance, Kerry Stackpole, CEO of PMI, highlighted PMI’s ongoing Rethink Water initiative, stating, “The Rethink Water initiative has been a cornerstone of our commitment to promote water conservation and efficiency across North America. The Windsor Declaration allows us to take that mission globally, uniting industry voices around the world to rethink how we manage water and make sustainable choices accessible to consumers everywhere. Together, we can influence regulatory frameworks, share best practices, and drive public awareness to benefit both our industry and the planet.”

NKBA

Bill Darcy Jr., Global President and CEO of NKBA, added, “The commitment to water efficiency and hygiene is more crucial now than ever. The NKBA is proud to stand alongside BMA and PMI in this mission, recognising that sustainable practices must be the new standard across the kitchen and bath industries. By collaborating, we’re setting a path forward for products that not only meet consumers’ needs but also contribute positively to our shared environmental challenges.”

The Windsor Declaration

Key components of the Windsor Declaration include a pledge to:

• Improve Water Efficiency through enhanced product labelling aligned with ISO standards, empowering consumers to make informed decisions.

• Promote Infection Prevention by developing products that improve hand hygiene and inhibit microbial growth.

• Drive Research and Development in areas such as leak reduction and the creation of innovative materials and plumbing solutions that address global sanitation needs.

• Advocate for Regulatory Support to enforce water efficiency standards and modernise sanitation systems.

The Declaration calls on governments to support these objectives through investment in infrastructure, regulatory support, and public awareness initiatives to educate communities about the importance of water conservation and hygiene.

As the Windsor Declaration gains momentum, the BMA, PMI, and NKBA encourage other industry players, governments, and stakeholders to join them in creating a future where water resources are managed sustainably and sanitation standards are universally elevated.

View the Windsor Declaration and sign up at bathroom-association.org.uk/the-windsor-declaration.