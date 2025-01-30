Germany’s TUV Rheinland Joins NKBA Global Connect as a Strategic Alliance Partner

BETHLEHEM, PA — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), representing more than 55,000 North American kitchen and bath industry professionals and the owners of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), welcomes TUV Rheinland, a global independent product testing and compliance company, to its NKBA Global Connect business development initiative as a Strategic Alliance Partner.

This exclusive NKBA program is designed to bring the global kitchen and bath community together by exchanging market insights, information and product development ideas, and sharing go-to-market strategies to help international companies explore business opportunities in the North American market. NKBA Global Connect Strategic Alliance Partners agree to collaborate and cooperate on mutually beneficial programs, sharing business and market insights for the benefit of the global kitchen and bath industry.

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, founded more than 150 years ago and based in Cologne, Germany, is among the world’s leading providers of testing services. Its expert team tests products and systems for compliance with rigorous international standards and provides independent third-party certifications across the supply chain, ensuring quality and safety.

TUV Rheinland is involved in the development of regulations and tests for chemical content, environmental impact, sustainable sourcing practices, and much more. It employs more than 22,000 in over 50 countries, and generates more than 2.4 billion euros annually. Among other corporate consulting functions, it also trains people in numerous professions and issues management system certifications according to international standards. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.

Comprehensive Expertise

Its role in the NKBA Global Connect program is to help North American dealers, distributors, specifiers, and other industry professionals understand the rigorous testing European products go through as well as the environmental, sustainability, safety, and sourcing standards that products to be sold in Europe must meet. The standards in many European countries often differ from those in the US. TUV Rheinland aims to inform potential industry partners in the US about the significance of compliance with these regulations and standards, and how to build a business with sustainability as the top priority.

“TUV Rheinland is a vitally important part of supporting the products that feed the global sourcing, manufacturing and logistics chain, and we are thrilled to welcome it as a Strategic Alliance Partner,” said Geraldine Morrison, Chief Partnerships Officer, Domestic & Global Brands, for NKBA. “The comprehensive expertise and far-reaching experience TUV Rheinland brings to our program will be invaluable to our industry. Any company that is serious about sustainable business practices and meeting net-zero environmental goals will benefit enormously from its scope of knowledge.”