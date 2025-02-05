New Home of the LA Clippers is LEED Platinum Certified

Latest from Bath/Kitchen
INGLEWOOD, CA — Opening its doors in August 2024, Intuit Dome is the state-of-the-art home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. The arena, which can host over 18,000 visitors, is redefining fans’ expectations for live experiences and changing the music and sports landscape in LA.
Built to exceed the most stringent sustainability standards, Intuit Dome is LEED Platinum certified for Building Design and Construction. With features that include a building-wide reclaimed water system and a nearly 6,000-square-foot Zero Waste Room, Intuit Dome was designed to support ongoing efforts to minimize its environmental footprint.
At the heart of Intuit Dome’s sustainable design are Sloan's durable, water-saving restroom solutions, which are playing a key role in Intuit Dome’s effort to meet and surpass California Green Building Code standards. Specifying Sloan’s innovative restroom solutions is not only helping Intuit Dome hit its sustainability targets—it’s also enhancing the visitor experience.
“Sloan’s range of reliable, water-efficient products helped us meet our aggressive sustainability targets without sacrificing user experience, making them a trusted partner," said Frank Anderson, AVP, Senior Project Manager, AECOM.
A Sustainable All-Star
To support Intuit Dome's sustainability goals, Sloan provided the arena with a wide variety of sensor-operated restroom products renowned for their water-saving capabilities. From Optima® EBF-415 Deck-mounted Faucets and Sloan® ESD-410 Deck-mounted Soap Dispensers to Royal® 111 and SOLIS® 8111 Exposed Sensor Water Closet Flushometers, for use with reclaimed water, Sloan is helping Intuit Dome enhance water savings by minimizing unnecessary water usage—a critical consideration, especially in drought-prone California. In fact, Sloan’s reclaimed water flushometers alone are helping Intuit Dome save thousands of gallons of water every year.
“Sloan’s low-flow fixtures were chosen intentionally,” said Anderson. “These products support our ongoing efforts to minimize water use, helping to preserve a critical resource in our region.” Additionally, Sloan’s touchless faucets and flushometers are working to address restroom hygiene, helping reduce the spread of germs by minimizing contact with surfaces.
High Traffic=High Performance
In high-traffic environments like Intuit Dome, durability and reliability are paramount. That’s a big reason why the arena specified Sloan’s Designer Series™ Wall-mounted Weir Deck and Gradient Sinks. These sink systems are engineered to withstand frequent use, reducing maintenance costs and minimizing downtime. At the same time, Sloan’s Royal Flushometers are designed to combat the harsh conditions that reclaimed water presents. The durability of these products ensures they deliver clean, consistent performance under the demanding conditions of a bustling sports and entertainment venue. In addition, Sloan’s Optima Faucets produce minimal splashing—an important consideration for simplifying maintenance and enhancing the user experience in any commercial restroom.
Advanced Aesthetics
Intuit Dome's next-generation design aesthetic required restroom solutions that were not only functional, but also visually appealing. Featuring sleek designs and advanced technology, Sloan’s collection of restroom products seamlessly integrates into the arena’s contemporary style.
For example, Sloan’s hands-free Optima EBF-415 Faucets are equipped with Bluetooth adapters that provide a futuristic touch that resonates with facility managers and elevates the overall user experience. In addition, Sloan’s Designer Series Sinks bring a clean and modern appeal to the commercial restroom, making a lasting impression where function and style are demanded. “The reliability and reputation of Sloan were important factors, and its array of varying aesthetics gave us flexibility to meet our design vision,” Anderson said.
