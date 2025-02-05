New Home of the LA Clippers is LEED Platinum Certified

High Traffic=High Performance

In high-traffic environments like Intuit Dome, durability and reliability are paramount. That’s a big reason why the arena specified Sloan’s Designer Series™ Wall-mounted Weir Deck and Gradient Sinks. These sink systems are engineered to withstand frequent use, reducing maintenance costs and minimizing downtime. At the same time, Sloan’s Royal Flushometers are designed to combat the harsh conditions that reclaimed water presents. The durability of these products ensures they deliver clean, consistent performance under the demanding conditions of a bustling sports and entertainment venue. In addition, Sloan’s Optima Faucets produce minimal splashing—an important consideration for simplifying maintenance and enhancing the user experience in any commercial restroom.

Advanced Aesthetics

Intuit Dome's next-generation design aesthetic required restroom solutions that were not only functional, but also visually appealing. Featuring sleek designs and advanced technology, Sloan’s collection of restroom products seamlessly integrates into the arena’s contemporary style.

For example, Sloan’s hands-free Optima EBF-415 Faucets are equipped with Bluetooth adapters that provide a futuristic touch that resonates with facility managers and elevates the overall user experience. In addition, Sloan’s Designer Series Sinks bring a clean and modern appeal to the commercial restroom, making a lasting impression where function and style are demanded. “The reliability and reputation of Sloan were important factors, and its array of varying aesthetics gave us flexibility to meet our design vision,” Anderson said.