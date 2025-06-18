Moen Marks 13 Years as a David Weekley Homes’ Preferred Partner

NORTH OLMSTED, OH — Moen, a leader in water experiences for the home, is celebrating its 13th consecutive year as a National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes, one of the largest privately held home builders in the country. This recognition, celebrated during a ceremony on June 17, 2025, in Houston, Texas, reflects Moen’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative products that homeowners and builders trust.

Shared Passion

“At Moen, our partnership with David Weekley Homes is rooted in a shared passion for elevating how people experience water at home,” said Mark Davis, Senior Strategic Account Manager, Moen. “To be recognized for thirteen years running speaks volumes about our team’s dedication and our unwavering focus on quality, service, and trust.”

David Weekley Homes’ National Preferred Partner designation is earned through a thorough evaluation process. The National Preferred Partner Survey, comprising two questions rated on a 1-to-5 scale, is distributed to team members actively working with each partner in their respective markets. Partners receive quarterly feedback, allowing them to see how they rank among peers and gain direct insights from those evaluating their performance.

This feedback-driven system enables David Weekley Homes to set a high bar for excellence among its trade partners and channel collaborators. Only those who consistently deliver outstanding products and service make the cut. Out of 118 partners, just 12 manufacturers—including Moen—earned the distinction of preferred partner, underscoring the brand’s reputation for reliability and quality.

Shared Vision

“We’ve built our reputation on providing our customers with a high-quality home and an exceptional homebuying experience,” said Vice President of Supply Chain Services John Schiegg from David Weekley Homes. “As a National Preferred Partner, Moen has played a significant role in helping us achieve and maintain that reputation.”

The collaboration between Moen and David Weekley Homes is a powerful example of how strong partnerships can enhance the homebuilding experience. Through open communication, responsive support, and a shared vision of excellence, Moen continues to be a trusted resource in the residential construction industry.

For more information, visit moen.com.