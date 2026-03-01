Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Faucets & Fixtures

Faucets, showerheads, toilets, they’re the bread and butter of the plumbing trade. Installing and servicing faucets and fixtures are what people think of when someone says “plumber”— but how much do you know about working with them? Take our quiz and find out! You could win a $25 gift card.

