Restroom Quality and Customer Loyalty: Insights from the 2025 Bradley Survey

What Customers Expect — and What Contractors Can Deliver

Survey results show that the same frustrations top the list year after year: clogged or unflushed toilets, foul odors, and outdated or dirty conditions. For plumbing and facility pros, the message is simple: these aren’t just housekeeping issues; they signal how a business values its customers.

When it comes to solutions, Americans consistently point to:

More frequent cleaning and restocking — the #1 request for over a decade

Paper towels as an option, even with dryers — 60% prefer them to avoid contact with surfaces

Touchless fixtures throughout — nearly 80% say they improve the restroom experience

These expectations, accelerated by the COVID-19 era, now represent the baseline. Cleanability, hygiene, and convenience are no longer “nice-to-haves”—they’re standard features that plumbing and mechanical contractors are being asked to deliver.

A Case for Smarter Restroom Design

Bradley’s long-running survey also highlights which design and maintenance tactics drive real business results:

Hygienic design — seamless, easy-to-clean surfaces and finishes

Touchless fixtures — sensor-activated faucets, flush valves, and towel dispensers

Integrated handwashing systems — all-in-one units with soap, water, and drying to reduce mess and improve traffic flow

Smart supply monitoring — top-fill soap systems and maintenance indicators that cut downtime and service calls

“Our research shows more than 90% of Americans connect restroom quality to business quality, and 70% say they’ve chosen a business specifically because its restrooms are cleaner,” Dommisse noted. “For contractors and facility teams, that means restroom upgrades aren’t just aesthetic—they’re tied directly to customer loyalty and revenue.”

Best and Worst Performers

Survey respondents gave the highest marks to hospitals/clinics (43%), hotels/resorts/conference centers (43%), and restaurants (37%). Facilities with the lowest-rated restrooms include drug stores (15%), gas stations (15%), and schools (10%)—pointing to clear opportunities for improvement.

About the Survey

Bradley’s Healthy Handwashing Survey™ is conducted annually with a nationally representative sample of over 1,000 U.S. adults. Since 2009, it has tracked shifting attitudes around hygiene, handwashing, and restroom perceptions across public facilities.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/handwashing