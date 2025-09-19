2026 Kitchen Trends Report Spotlights Generational Design Priorities

BETHLEHEM, PA — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA | KBIS) has released its 2026 Kitchen Trends Report, a comprehensive study that highlights the products, styles, and technologies shaping the future of residential kitchens.

Based on input from more than 600 designers, remodelers, manufacturers, and architects, the report points to kitchens becoming more intelligent, personalized, and wellness-focused over the next three years. From storage-rich layouts to minimal, modern design elements and health-driven appliances, the kitchen is continuing its evolution as the central hub of the home.

“The integration between the kitchen and whole home is a really exciting opportunity for the kitchen and bath industry,” said Bill Darcy, Global President & CEO of NKBA | KBIS. “The 2026 Trends Report further confirms this evolution, as homeowners desire connection and cohesive design between spaces for entertainment, functionality, and wellness. This report helps provide an inside look at what the market demands so that designers can be empowered to offer clients beautiful spaces tailored to their individual needs.”

Kitchens Growing Even as Homes Shrink

While average US home sizes are decreasing, 76% of respondents expect the kitchen footprint to expand over the next three years. Larger kitchens are driving whole-home design choices, influencing adjacent spaces such as mudrooms, flex offices, and outdoor connections.

Neutrals, Wood, and Timeless Styles Lead

Color preferences: Neutrals remain dominant (96%), followed by greens (86%) and blues (78%). Bright shades like millennial pink (11%), orange (7%), and red (6%) rank lowest.

Where color goes: Designers expect statement hues in backsplashes (60%), wallpaper (60%), islands (57%), and accessories (55%).

Design styles: Transitional/timeless design (72%) leads the way, with contemporary/modern/minimalist (60%) and organic/natural (58%) also strong.

Minimalism on the rise: Features such as flat slab cabinet doors (69%), panel-faced appliances (72–85%), and solid-surface backsplashes (75%) are gaining traction.

Materials: Wood grain cabinets (59%) are surpassing painted finishes, with white oak leading (51%). Quartz (62%) and quartzite (61%) dominate countertops and backsplashes, while wood flooring remains the most popular choice (94%).

Customization for Everyday Living

Survey respondents unanimously agree: lifestyle enhancements will be central to kitchen design over the next three years. Among the most requested features:

Dedicated beverage stations (85%)

Pet feeding stations (64%)

Eat-in kitchens (59%)

Expanded pantry and refrigerator configurations (70%)

Storage-packed islands and floor-to-ceiling cabinetry

Lighting Takes Center Stage

Nearly nine in ten designers (87%) see kitchens as a stage for statement lighting. Homeowners place the highest value on natural light (95%), high-quality light (93%), and task lighting (92%). Undercabinet (82%), interior cabinet (72%), and pendant lights (63%) are expected to lead.

Smarter Kitchens, Healthier Homes

Smart technology is gaining adoption in appliances, lighting, and wireless charging. Kitchens are also increasingly seen as spaces that promote well-being. Designers cite growing demand for:

Steam cooking appliances (66%)

High-performance vent hoods (85%)

Outdoor connections (71%)

Smart refrigerators (72%)

Enhanced storage solutions (72%)

Generational Priorities Shape Design

Generational differences influence both spending and style:

Gen Z: Smart, connected homes

Millennials with children: Multifunctional layouts for family living

Millennials without children: High-end convenience and entertaining space (35%)

Gen X: Storage solutions and home value improvements (largest share of projects at 35%)

Boomers: Accessible kitchens (31%) with premium, classic materials (71% of spend)

About the Survey

The NKBA survey was conducted online among 634 qualified respondents, primarily designers (67%), along with showrooms, remodelers, manufacturers, and architects. Respondents were required to have designed, specified, or sold products for at least one kitchen project in the past year.

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.