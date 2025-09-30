Kohler Extends Exclusive Kitchen and Bath Partnership at 2025 Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Key Highlights
- The show house is a six-story, 9,000-square-foot townhouse opening September 30 in Greenwich Village, running through October 19
- Kohler returns as the exclusive kitchen and bath partner, featuring products like smart toilets, digital showers, and luxury sinks across 12 rooms
- The event raises funds for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, supporting youth programs for children in New York City
NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 Kips Bay Decorator Show House opens September 30 in a six-story, 9,000-square-foot Greenwich Village townhouse, with Kohler returning as the exclusive kitchen and bath partner. The partnership, now in its fifth decade, continues to raise funds for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club while giving leading designers a platform to showcase innovative products and timeless finishes.
“We’re proud to support the Kips Bay Decorator Show House as it celebrates this major milestone,” said Brittany Canniff Kimball, Sr. Marketing Manager, Brand Partnerships & Designers at Kohler. “Our products help these talented designers push creative boundaries, drive attendance through inspirational designs, and support youth programs across New York City.”
Kohler Products Anchor Designer Spaces
Kohler products appear in 12 rooms throughout the home, helping designers build distinctive environments with both heritage and innovation on display. Highlights include a teal-colored freestanding cast iron bathtub in the second-floor bath, the Veil™ Smart Toilet in the fourth-floor bath with customizable bidet wand, pressure, and water settings, the Anthem™ Smart Shower with digital controls for precise temperature and water monitoring, and the new Synthos™ Workstation Sink with built-in luxury accessories, featured in both the library/kitchenette and main kitchen.
Heritage Colors and Finishes Reintroduced
Designers Andrea Schumacher, Tiffany Skilling, Cathy Cherry, Eve Robinson, James Huniford, James Dolenc, and Tom Riker incorporated Kohler’s archival Heritage Colors—including Teal, Aspen Green, and Peachblow—alongside premium faucet finishes in French Gold, Brushed Bronze, and Matte Black. The palette pays homage to Kohler’s historic catalog while connecting to today’s design trends.
Partnership Builds on Decades of Community Impact
Since its inception in 1973, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House has raised millions for after-school programs in the Bronx, expanding in recent years to Palm Beach and Dallas. Kohler’s long-standing support of the event underscores the company’s dual commitment to design excellence and community engagement.
“This partnership demonstrates Kohler’s deep commitment to design excellence and community support,” said Nazira Handal, Director of Special Events and Corporate Partnerships at Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club. “Their products help our designers create spaces that inspire visitors and raise critical funds supporting programs that serve more than 11,000 young children.”
Event Details
The 2025 New York Kips Bay Decorator Show House runs from September 30 through October 19. Tickets start at $50.
Note: this press release was rewrittne with help from generative AI.