Kohler Extends Exclusive Kitchen and Bath Partnership at 2025 Kips Bay Decorator Show House

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 Kips Bay Decorator Show House opens September 30 in a six-story, 9,000-square-foot Greenwich Village townhouse, with Kohler returning as the exclusive kitchen and bath partner. The partnership, now in its fifth decade, continues to raise funds for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club while giving leading designers a platform to showcase innovative products and timeless finishes.

“We’re proud to support the Kips Bay Decorator Show House as it celebrates this major milestone,” said Brittany Canniff Kimball, Sr. Marketing Manager, Brand Partnerships & Designers at Kohler. “Our products help these talented designers push creative boundaries, drive attendance through inspirational designs, and support youth programs across New York City.”