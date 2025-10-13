Soap, Water, and Access: Bradley Survey Underscores Why Clean Restrooms Matter

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Every year on October 15, Global Handwashing Day draws attention to one of the most effective yet overlooked public health measures: washing hands with soap and water. Consistent hand hygiene helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases and protects community health—especially in shared and high-traffic facilities.

Hand Hygiene Remains a Front-Line Defense

According to the Global Handwashing Partnership, proper handwashing at key times—such as after using the restroom, before preparing food, or after caring for someone who is ill—can reduce diarrheal disease by nearly half and respiratory infections by about a quarter. These benefits are critical in protecting young children and other vulnerable groups.

Medical experts continue to stress that soap and water outperform other options when it comes to removing germs. In fact, for norovirus—one of the most contagious stomach bugs—handwashing is the only effective defense. Alcohol-based sanitizers don’t kill norovirus, but washing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water removes viral particles through friction and rinsing.

“Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of disease-causing organisms like norovirus,” says medical microbiologist Michael P. McCann, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Saint Joseph's University. “Given the ease with which some of these organisms can be spread on solid surfaces, in food, and by other means, handwashing is something that everyone should do after activities like using the restroom.”

Survey Shows Progress — and Missed Opportunities

Bradley’s 2025 Healthy Handwashing Survey™ reveals how Americans view and practice hygiene in public restrooms:

Handwashing is valued: 93% say it’s important to maintaining their health.

Most wash after restroom use: 81% always wash their hands in public restrooms.

Soap use lags: 45% admit to sometimes rinsing with only water—with men more likely than women to skip soap.

Gender differences persist: 85% of women report always washing, compared with 77% of men; women are also more likely to use paper towels to avoid touching surfaces.

Clean restrooms matter: 84% say an unkempt restroom negatively affects their view of a business.

For facility managers, these numbers underline the importance of clean, well-stocked restrooms that make proper hand hygiene easy and accessible.

Clean Hands Are Within Reach

“This year’s theme, Clean Hands Are Within Reach, reinforces that handwashing is both a personal responsibility and a global health priority,” says Jon Dommisse, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for Bradley. “Our survey confirms that people believe in the importance of handwashing, but they also need clean, functional restrooms that make it easy to follow through. Global Handwashing Day serves as a reminder for individuals, families, schools, businesses, and public institutions to prioritize handwashing and make soap and water available.”

For more information visit www.bradleycorp.com.