Reveal by KOHLER Delivers One-Day Bath Remodel Solution Backed by Authorized Dealer Network
Key Highlights
-
Turnkey bath and shower remodeling program exclusively installed by KOHLER Authorized Dealers
-
LuxStone® engineered wall system supports faster installs and long-term durability
-
Built-in accessibility options and Lifetime Limited Warranty strengthen homeowner value proposition
KOHLER, WI — Kohler has introduced Reveal by KOHLER, a new bath and shower remodeling service designed to simplify project delivery through its network of KOHLER Authorized Dealers. The program combines in-home design consultation, product specification and professional installation into a streamlined, start-to-finish solution—with some projects completed in as little as one day.
The launch expands Kohler’s direct-to-homeowner remodeling platform while reinforcing the role of its authorized dealer network as the exclusive installation channel.
Turnkey Model Designed for Speed and Simplicity
Reveal by KOHLER is structured as a complete remodeling solution rather than a product-only offering. The process begins with an in-home consultation focused on layout, design preferences and functional requirements. Product selection, measurement and installation are coordinated through authorized dealers to reduce friction and shorten timelines.
The program’s operational model is built around efficiency—helping dealers standardize bath and shower remodel workflows while delivering predictable installation schedules.
LuxStone® System Anchors Durability and Performance
Each remodel features KOHLER LuxStone® walls, engineered from crushed stone for a nonporous, stain-resistant surface. The material is designed for long-term durability, simplified maintenance and consistent installation performance.
For contractors and dealers, the integrated wall system supports streamlined installation compared to traditional tile applications, helping reduce labor variability while maintaining a premium finish.
Accessibility and Aging-in-Place Options Expand Market Reach
Reveal by KOHLER incorporates customizable features that support accessibility, safety and aging-in-place applications. During consultation, homeowners can select options tailored to mobility and long-term usability needs.
As demand grows for accessible remodeling solutions, the program positions authorized dealers to serve homeowners seeking functional upgrades without full-scale renovations.
Lifetime Warranty Reinforces Brand Positioning
Every Reveal by KOHLER project is backed by Kohler’s Lifetime Limited Warranty, covering products for as long as the original purchaser owns the home. The warranty structure supports long-term value positioning while strengthening brand trust at the point of sale.
“Reveal by KOHLER delivers a seamless bath and shower remodeling experience without the stress,” said Erica O’Brien, Sr. Marketing Manager – Reveal by KOHLER. “Homeowners can expect a beautiful design, expert craftsmanship, and a convenient process that delivers quality results from a trusted and reputable brand.”
National Campaign Supports Dealer Demand Generation
To support the rollout, Kohler is partnering with interior designer and television personality Genevieve Gorder on an integrated television campaign. The campaign, developed with Bluewater Media, is designed to increase consumer awareness and drive interest in the Reveal platform.
Reveal by KOHLER is available through authorized dealers nationwide, with service availability varying by zip code. Homeowners can check service areas and schedule consultations through the program’s website, reveal.kohler.com.