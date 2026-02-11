Reveal by KOHLER Delivers One-Day Bath Remodel Solution Backed by Authorized Dealer Network

KOHLER, WI — Kohler has introduced Reveal by KOHLER, a new bath and shower remodeling service designed to simplify project delivery through its network of KOHLER Authorized Dealers. The program combines in-home design consultation, product specification and professional installation into a streamlined, start-to-finish solution—with some projects completed in as little as one day.

The launch expands Kohler’s direct-to-homeowner remodeling platform while reinforcing the role of its authorized dealer network as the exclusive installation channel.

Turnkey Model Designed for Speed and Simplicity

Reveal by KOHLER is structured as a complete remodeling solution rather than a product-only offering. The process begins with an in-home consultation focused on layout, design preferences and functional requirements. Product selection, measurement and installation are coordinated through authorized dealers to reduce friction and shorten timelines.

The program’s operational model is built around efficiency—helping dealers standardize bath and shower remodel workflows while delivering predictable installation schedules.