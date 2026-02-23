Kohler and Martha Stewart Highlight the Craft Behind Cast Iron

KOHLER, WI — Kohler Co. is spotlighting the performance, durability and sustainability of its enameled cast iron fixtures through a new campaign featuring lifestyle expert Martha Stewart as Kohler’s Cast Iron Ambassador.

Filmed on location inside Kohler’s historic Wisconsin foundry and captured by photographer and director Douglas Friedman, the campaign provides a rare look at the company’s cast iron manufacturing process—from mold preparation and enamel application to the high-temperature pour that defines the material’s strength.

For plumbing contractors and designers, the campaign reinforces what has differentiated Kohler cast iron for more than a century: structural integrity, lasting finish performance and long-term reliability.

A Foundry-Level View of the Manufacturing Process

The hero video, “The Forge,” follows Stewart through the Kohler Foundry in a documentary-style format, showcasing each stage of production. Viewers see raw castings, enamel application and the crucible pour where molten iron is transformed into finished bath and sink forms.

Two additional vignettes—“Craftsmanship” and “The Reveal”—focus on the enamel shop and final finishing stages, underscoring the labor-intensive, hands-on processes behind each product.

For contractors, the emphasis on process highlights key functional benefits:

Heavy-duty cast iron construction for long-term durability

Thick enamel finish engineered to resist chipping, cracking and burns

Precision forming for consistent installation and fit

Built on a 140-Year Cast Iron Legacy

Kohler’s cast iron story dates to 1883, when founder John Michael Kohler converted a cast iron horse trough into the company’s first enameled bath. That early innovation laid the foundation for what remains a core category in Kohler’s bath and kitchen portfolio.

In 1927, Kohler introduced coordinated color across cast iron enamel and pottery glaze fixtures—a move that helped define modern bathroom design. A fully coordinated Kohler bathroom installation was later exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1929.

Today, Kohler has introduced more than 100 original colors across its history, continuing to position cast iron as both a structural and aesthetic solution.

Sustainable Manufacturing with Recycled Content

Kohler Cast Iron products are composed of at least 80% recycled material, aligning with growing demand for sustainable plumbing fixtures in both residential remodeling and new construction.

The cast iron manufacturing process also contributes to long product lifecycles—an increasingly important consideration for builders and homeowners focused on durability over replacement cycles.

Product Lineup: Performance Across Bath and Kitchen

The campaign highlights a range of Kohler cast iron fixtures, including:

Artifacts Bath

Bellwether Bath

Tea-For-Two Bath

Whitehaven Sink

Brockway Sink

Farmstead Sink

Fixtures are available in finishes including Black, Aspen Green, Thunder Gray, Truffle and White, offering coordinated design flexibility across bath and kitchen applications.

Each product is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty and engineered to resist surface damage, helping contractors reduce callbacks and deliver long-term performance to homeowners.

Partnership Built on Craft and Longevity

“Enameled cast iron is a material I use every day throughout my home. It speaks to heritage, function, and enduring beauty,” said Martha Stewart. “It is with great pleasure I continue my work as Kohler’s Cast Iron Ambassador with this new campaign which captures the drama and flourish inherent in this masterful process.”

“There was incredible enthusiasm around our announcement of Martha Stewart as Kohler Cast Iron Ambassador last year, and what viewers see in this next chapter is the continuation of a partnership journey grounded in shared principles of quality and authenticity,” said Scott Edmunds, SVP Marketing. “Cast iron is integral to Kohler’s legacy and a powerful differentiator for our future growth so sharing the experience of crafting this sustainable and beautiful material through the discerning eye of Martha is a special opportunity.”

For contractors, the message is clear: cast iron remains a premium, performance-driven material choice—one backed by heritage manufacturing, recycled content and warranty support.

For more information, visit Kohler.com.