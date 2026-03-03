Sloan Enhances Traveling Showroom With Next-Generation Restroom Systems

FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan has announced significant updates to its Mobile Showroom, an immersive traveling exhibit designed to bring the company’s latest commercial plumbing innovations directly to industry professionals across the country.

The refresh marks the most substantial product update to the Mobile Showroom since its 2019 launch, expanding the range of integrated sink systems, flushing technologies, finishes and customization options on display.

Major Integrated Sink System Additions

New additions to the Mobile Showroom include the FLITE-DEC Integrated Sink System FD-82000 and the AER-DEC® Integrated Sink System AD-81000, giving visitors side-by-side exposure to Sloan’s integrated handwashing platforms.

Also featured is the Round Front Sink ELRF-81000 paired with a Sloan® Wide-frame Mirror in Polished Chrome, showcasing coordinated fixture and accessory design within a complete restroom environment.

Together, these systems allow architects, designers and facility managers to evaluate water delivery, drainage, soap dispensing and hand drying integration in a single, engineered solution.