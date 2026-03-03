Sloan Enhances Traveling Showroom With Next-Generation Restroom Systems
Key Highlights
-
Integrated sink systems and pressure-assisted flushing displayed in a working, mobile environment
-
Expanded finish options and customization resources for commercial restroom specifications
-
Live, on-site access to Sloan water-saving and touchless technologies across multiple US markets
FRANKLIN PARK, IL — Sloan has announced significant updates to its Mobile Showroom, an immersive traveling exhibit designed to bring the company’s latest commercial plumbing innovations directly to industry professionals across the country.
The refresh marks the most substantial product update to the Mobile Showroom since its 2019 launch, expanding the range of integrated sink systems, flushing technologies, finishes and customization options on display.
Major Integrated Sink System Additions
New additions to the Mobile Showroom include the FLITE-DEC Integrated Sink System FD-82000 and the AER-DEC® Integrated Sink System AD-81000, giving visitors side-by-side exposure to Sloan’s integrated handwashing platforms.
Also featured is the Round Front Sink ELRF-81000 paired with a Sloan® Wide-frame Mirror in Polished Chrome, showcasing coordinated fixture and accessory design within a complete restroom environment.
Together, these systems allow architects, designers and facility managers to evaluate water delivery, drainage, soap dispensing and hand drying integration in a single, engineered solution.
Dedicated Fixture Wall Highlights Flush Performance
A new dedicated fixture wall brings flushing performance into focus, featuring a Sloan pressure-assisted toilet with a Flushmate® vessel, a floor-mounted water closet and a Designer Urinal.
The display enables specifiers to compare fixture performance and design while reviewing pressure-assisted technology in a real-world context—particularly valuable for commercial applications where water efficiency and performance reliability are critical.
Expanded Customization and Finish Options
The updated showroom also includes enhanced information on Sloan’s sink customization capabilities, giving decision-makers clearer insight into configuration options for commercial projects.
Visitors can review fixtures in a full range of finishes, including the soon-to-be-released Brushed Brass, as well as Sloan’s LED and framed mirror offerings. A refreshed timeline graphic detailing Sloan’s heritage of innovation further reinforces the company’s long-standing role in commercial restroom engineering.
Popular Water-Saving Technologies Remain on Display
In addition to the new features, the Mobile Showroom continues to showcase several high-interest products, including:
-
Sloan DropSpot™ Bottle Filler in black
-
Coordinated faucet and soap dispenser pairings
-
ESD-360 Top-fill Closed-system Soap Dispenser
-
Gradient Sink QSGR-81000 in SloanStone® Quartz Arctic Frost
These solutions provide hands-on exposure to touchless operation, integrated design and water-saving technologies that support modern commercial restroom standards.
“By bringing Sloan’s latest product advancements directly to architects and designers across the country through our Mobile Showroom, we are not just showcasing the future of smart water solutions and the commercial restroom—we’re delivering it right to their doorstep,” said Jeff Gilmore, Sloan Vice President Strategic Accounts. “These updates reflect our commitment to providing forward-thinking, sustainable solutions that decision-makers can experience firsthand.”
Upcoming Mobile Showroom Stops
Professionals interested in scheduling a visit can connect with Sloan to coordinate a stop. Upcoming scheduled events include:
-
March 3 — Newport Beach, CA
-
March 5 — Scottsdale, AZ
-
March 10 — Tucson, AZ
-
March 18 — San Antonio, TX
For the latest Mobile Showroom schedule and location updates, visit sloan.com/company/about/mobile-showroom.