Duravit Americas Names New President as Company Targets Strategic Growth

His background spans premium kitchen and bath, home furnishings and design, giving him experience working with customers and trade partners in markets where product design, quality and craftsmanship are key purchasing considerations.

Duravit expects Bleich’s customer-focused approach to support growth while strengthening the company’s position in the Americas.

"I am truly honored to join Duravit as President for the Americas and deeply grateful for the confidence that the management team and the owners have placed in me. Throughout my career with premium brands in the kitchen & bath and home furnishings industries, I have been inspired by the power of exceptional design, innovation, and craftsmanship to shape the way people experience their living spaces,” reflects Bleich. “Duravit embodies these values at the highest level, and I am excited to lead the next chapter of its success in the Americas.”

Leadership Change Targets Project and Premium Growth

In his new role, Bleich will lead Duravit’s Americas business as the company continues to invest in the region and pursue growth in premium and project applications.

For architects, designers and trade partners, the company's focus includes expanding its market position while continuing to provide products and service aimed at supporting projects from specification through installation.

Duravit said the transition will also support its efforts to respond to changing customer requirements across the Americas.

Duravit Thanks Outgoing President

The company credited Downie with helping strengthen Duravit’s presence across the Americas during his tenure and expressed its appreciation for his leadership and contributions.

With Bleich now leading the region, Duravit said it intends to build on that foundation while continuing to develop relationships across the architectural, design and trade communities.

The company remains focused on providing bathroom products, service and support to its customers and partners throughout the Americas.

To learn more visit www.duravit.com/en-us.