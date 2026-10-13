Proper Restroom Maintenance Helps Keep Commercial Handwashing Stations Ready for Use
Key Highlights
- Keep handwashing stations operational: Five maintenance practices address supply checks, fixture testing, restroom cleaning, efficient servicing and reminders that help people maintain handwashing habits
- Use survey findings to understand user expectations: Bradley’s 2026 Healthy Handwashing Survey points to empty dispensers and dirty or nonworking sinks as barriers to handwashing, while nearly 80% of Americans say touchless fixtures are important in public restrooms
- Connect restroom maintenance with business outcomes: Survey findings indicate that restroom cleanliness can influence customer loyalty and spending, with 68% more likely to return to businesses with clean, well-maintained restrooms and 73% reconsidering a return after an unpleasant restroom experience
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Empty soap dispensers and nonworking sinks can prevent people from washing their hands properly. In recognition of Global Handwashing Day on Oct. 15, Bradley Corp., a Watts brand, is highlighting the role facility managers and maintenance professionals play in keeping commercial restrooms clean, stocked and ready to support hand hygiene.
Established by the Global Handwashing Partnership, Global Handwashing Day raises awareness of the importance of washing hands with soap, one of the simplest and most effective ways to help prevent diarrheal diseases and respiratory infections. The observance’s multi-year theme, “Be a Handwashing Hero,” encourages people to champion clean hands in homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Facility staff put that theme into practice by keeping handwashing stations supplied, functional and ready to use.
Bradley’s 2026 Healthy Handwashing Survey™ identifies empty soap or paper towel dispensers and dirty or nonworking sinks among the leading reasons people skip washing their hands in public restrooms. Nearly 80% of Americans also say touchless fixtures are important in public restrooms, reflecting expectations for convenient, easy-to-use handwashing areas.
“Encouraging handwashing starts with making sure people have what they need when they reach the sink,” said Jon Dommisse, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Bradley Company. “Facility maintenance professionals play an essential role by keeping soap available, fixtures working and handwashing areas clean throughout the day.”
Five Maintenance Practices to Support Hand Hygiene
Bradley recommends five ways facility managers and maintenance professionals can support handwashing through routine restroom upkeep.
Match supply checks to restroom traffic. Check soap and paper towel levels before and after busy periods. Adjust replenishment schedules if supplies repeatedly run out between scheduled checks.
Test fixtures during routine rounds. Check faucet activation, soap delivery and hand dryer operation. Address inconsistent performance promptly, following manufacturer instructions for cleaning sensors, replacing batteries and servicing components.
Keep sinks and surrounding areas clean. Include basins, counters and nearby floors in regular inspections. Resolve slow drains, leaks and standing water that can create additional cleanup work and affect the user experience.
Make maintenance smarter and more efficient. When evaluating replacements or upgrades, look for visible supply indicators, accessible service components and refill systems that simplify replenishment. Where available, connected monitoring can help staff identify service needs and prioritize attention. These features can reduce routine maintenance time and help keep handwashing areas ready for use.
Reinforce the habit. Place clear reminders near sinks to help turn handwashing awareness into consistent practice. Provide a simple way for occupants to report empty dispensers or malfunctioning fixtures so they have the supplies and equipment needed to wash their hands.
Restroom Conditions Can Influence Business Perceptions
Consistent restroom maintenance can affect more than handwashing. Bradley’s survey found that 68% of Americans are more likely to return to—and spend more at—businesses with clean, well-maintained restrooms. Conversely, 73% say an unclean or unpleasant restroom makes them think twice about returning to a business.
“Facility managers and maintenance professionals are everyday handwashing heroes,” said Dommisse. “By keeping soap available, fixtures functioning and handwashing areas clean, they help people practice healthy habits and create a better experience for everyone who uses the facility.”
To learn more visit www.bradleycorp.com.