Proper Restroom Maintenance Helps Keep Commercial Handwashing Stations Ready for Use

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Empty soap dispensers and nonworking sinks can prevent people from washing their hands properly. In recognition of Global Handwashing Day on Oct. 15, Bradley Corp., a Watts brand, is highlighting the role facility managers and maintenance professionals play in keeping commercial restrooms clean, stocked and ready to support hand hygiene.

Established by the Global Handwashing Partnership, Global Handwashing Day raises awareness of the importance of washing hands with soap, one of the simplest and most effective ways to help prevent diarrheal diseases and respiratory infections. The observance’s multi-year theme, “Be a Handwashing Hero,” encourages people to champion clean hands in homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Facility staff put that theme into practice by keeping handwashing stations supplied, functional and ready to use.

Bradley’s 2026 Healthy Handwashing Survey™ identifies empty soap or paper towel dispensers and dirty or nonworking sinks among the leading reasons people skip washing their hands in public restrooms. Nearly 80% of Americans also say touchless fixtures are important in public restrooms, reflecting expectations for convenient, easy-to-use handwashing areas.

“Encouraging handwashing starts with making sure people have what they need when they reach the sink,” said Jon Dommisse, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Bradley Company. “Facility maintenance professionals play an essential role by keeping soap available, fixtures working and handwashing areas clean throughout the day.”