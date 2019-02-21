NAHB Survey Outlines Top Trends in Kitchen and Bath

LAS VEGAS, NV - The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) released the results of a far-reaching survey during a press conference at the NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas. NAHB surveyed nearly 4,000 home buyers--those who have either recently purchased a home or plan to purchase a home within the next three years--ranking 175 features based on how essential they are to a home purchasing decision.

According to NAHB's survey, 86 percent of home buyers prefer their kitchen and dining room to be completely or partially open. Top finishes include stainless steel appliances (67 percent), granite or natural stone kitchen countertops (57 percent), and white kitchen cabinetry (32 percent).

Nino Sitchinava, principal economist at Houzz, shared similar findings from its consumer research for kitchens and master bathrooms.

"White upon white is the new style that is emerging," she stated--both for the kitchen and bathroom--in terms of cabinets and countertops, as well as gray on white.

Other rising trends include: farmhouse styles incorporating ample amounts of wood; engineered quartz countertops for color flexibility; vinyl and resilient flooring, especially for aging in place; wireless controls, and open interior and exterior spaces in the kitchen; and higher-end fixture installations in the bathroom, such as wall-mounted sinks, faucets and toilets.

The top 10 features for those seeking a new home included home-storage needs, such as garage storage and walk-in pantries, as well as hardwood flooring, a patio and exterior lighting.

NAHB's survey also includes key information on types and location of homes desired by buyers, including generational differences. Suburbs are the most desirable home location (64 percent), followed by a rural setting (24 percent) and the central city (11 percent). Millennials are the most likely to want to buy a home in a central city (23 percent), compared to Gen X buyers (11 percent), baby boomers (8 percent) or seniors (3 percent).

Additional details on the NAHB data are featured in the full 300-page report, What Home Buyers Really Want (2019 edition).