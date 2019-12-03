Sloan Mobile Showroom Kicks Off Nationwide Tour

FRANKLIN PARK, IL – Sloan, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, recently kicked off its nationwide Mobile Showroom tour, a year-round traveling display inside a custom-built 38-foot trailer highlighting Sloan’s latest products and innovations.

Scheduled to make stops at A&D and engineering firms, special events, and more, the showroom includes a virtual reality experience, functional displays of Sloan’s full lineup of products across the commercial restroom, a touch-screen monitor to access Sloan Center digital assets, material samples, and more.

“We’re excited to exhibit our full array of commercial restroom products for people all across the country,” said Sloan president Jim Allen. “Our Mobile Showroom Experience will not only portray our capabilities as the total commercial restroom solution, but help our visitors realize their vision for upcoming projects.”

Upon entering the showroom, visitors will be greeted with a brief timeline of Sloan’s product innovations spanning its 113-year history along with the Sloan virtual reality (VR) experience. The custom VR program places users in their choice of nine virtual commercial restroom environments where they can experience product and design solutions in real-time. Visitors can customize their restroom firsthand by selecting from a virtual catalog of over 150 Sloan products as well as materials and custom finishes.

Guests will also be greeted with a complete lineup of Sloan products. Showcased products include flushometers, faucets, and soap dispensers in standard Polished Chrome finish as well as special finishes including Polished Brass, Brushed Stainless, Brushed Nickel, and Graphite. Functional displays feature Sloan’s CX Flushometer with Designer Urinal, a SOLIS 8111 Flushometer with a ST-2459 Water Closet, and a SloanStone® Arrowhead Sink with a EAF-250 Faucet and ESD-2000 Soap Dispenser.

The functional displays continue into the final section of the Showroom with a single station Designer Series™ Open Front Sink with an ETF-80 Faucet and ESD-800 Soap Dispenser, along with a two-station AER-DEC® sink with integrated BASYS® faucets, soap dispensers, and hand dryers.

Upcoming tour stops include the mid-Atlantic region to southeastern states before the Mobile Showroom heads west to Texas and Arizona. The tour will conclude in November 2020 and then restarts in 2021.

Find more information on Sloan’s Mobile Showroom and when it will be in your area.