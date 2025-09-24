IAPMO Elects New Leaders, Honors Industry Achievements at 2025 Conference

PALM SPRINGS, CA — Plumbing and mechanical professionals from across North America gathered Sept. 14-18 for IAPMO®’s 2025 Education and Business Conference at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel. The event ran in conjunction with ASSE International’s Annual Meeting and ARCSA International’s Annual Conference.

For further information on the Education and Business Conference, including the vital work of advancing the 2027 Uniform Codes, visit www.contractormag.com/industry-event-news/news/55318616/rock-roll-vibes-energize-iapmo-conference-in-palm-springs.

New Leadership Elected

Delegates elected Jeremy Stettler, coordinator/inspector with Davis School District in Utah, as IAPMO president. Brian Hamner, senior plumbing inspector for the city of Des Moines, Iowa, was elected vice president. Keith Bonenfant, plumbing and mechanical inspector for the California Department of General Services, was appointed secretary/treasurer.

Newly elected directors include Tamara Kuykendall, New Mexico Construction Industries Division; Brad Elliott, city of Las Vegas; Steve Fernlund, city of St. Paul, Minn.; and Rick Moreno, Astro Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

The conference was hosted by Wyatt Stiles, UA Local 398 organizer, with Jaime Valdivia, UA Local 398 president, serving as chair.

Focus on Public Health and Safety

“This year’s conference was a powerful reminder of why we do what we do,” said Steve Panelli, IAPMO immediate past president. “Bringing together professionals from across the industry to share knowledge, celebrate achievements, and reinforce our commitment to public health and safety is what makes this association so vital. As we approach our centennial, our focus remains clear—building a future rooted in collaboration, innovation, and integrity.”

Awards Recognize Industry Contributions

The conference’s opening session honored individuals and partners for outstanding contributions:

IWSH Award : Dr. Bonifacio Magtibay , WHO Philippines; Shane DeLong, UA Local 290

Legislator of the Year : Massachusetts State Rep. Tackey Chan

President’s Green Oval : Doug Marian , retired SoCal Pipe Trades DC 16

Joseph Kneidinger Sustainability Professional of the Year : Billy Smith , ASPE Executive Director/CEO

Bruce Pfeiffer Committee Member of the Year : Dan Daniels , retired Pueblo, Colo. Chief Plumbing Inspector

Industry Person of the Year : Robert “Chap” Thornton , UA Local 286

Government Person of the Year : Robert Gray , Chief Building Official, Los Gatos, Calif.

George Kauffman Lifetime Achievement Award : Phil Ribbs , retired city of San Jose Inspector

IAPMO Fellows: Ron Bauer, Tom Bigley, Charlie Campbell, John Clark, Rick Coffman, Bill Guthrie, Bill Hoffman, Jesse Kealy, Shayne LaCombre, Brian Rogers, Earl Setches, Echo Svoboda

Student Achievements Highlighted

Winners of the 15th IWSH Scholarship Essay Competition were also announced. First prize went to Saba Ahmed, Calvin University (Mich.). Runners-up included Rifah Maulidya, University of Indiana; Hannah Schaeffer, Sheridan College (Ontario, Canada); and Sakethram Ramakrishnan, Johns Hopkins University (Md.).

Looking Ahead to 2026

IAPMO’s centennial Education and Business Conference will take place Sept. 13-17, 2026, in Los Angeles—the city where the association was founded in 1926.