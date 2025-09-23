Rock & Roll Vibes Energize IAPMO Conference in Palm Springs

Attendees were treated to a dynamic mix of technical sessions, policy discussions and social events, but with a fun twist. The space greeted them with a 10-foot-tall guitar, and branded conference pins and T-shirts all carried that rock ’n’ roll theme. The Monday night welcome dinner fully embraced the concert vibe as well, complete with a rock-themed photo booth, DJ, Guitar Hero competition station, American flag décor, marquee lighting, and plenty of food and drinks.

Keynote speaker Scott Bloom kicked off the event by bringing a unique blend of comedy, storytelling, and business insight. His engaging, laughter-packed presentation tackled serious topics like communication, teamwork, leadership and customer engagement in a way that resonated with the plumbing professional audience. For a profession where teamwork, communication and resilience are essential, his message was a refreshing reminder that humor and human connection can be powerful tools for success in plumbing.

The Brass Tacks

Getting down to business, the focus was threefold: advancing the 2027 Uniform Codes through the triennial Association Technical Meeting, providing CEU-eligible education to help professionals maintain certifications, and fostering collaboration across disciplines. With ASSE and ARCSA co-locating this year, the initiatives also highlighted the importance of collaboration across different but complementary segments of the water and mechanical industries.