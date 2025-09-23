Rock & Roll Vibes Energize IAPMO Conference in Palm Springs
Key Highlights
- The conference featured a rock & roll theme, including a guitar-shaped decor, DJ, and Guitar Hero competitions
- Keynote speaker Scott Bloom used humor and storytelling to highlight the importance of communication, teamwork, and resilience
- Educational sessions covered code updates, water demand optimization, and sustainable water practices
- The event promoted cross-disciplinary collaboration among IAPMO, ASSE, and ARCSA
PALM SPRINGS, CA — A high-energy week filled with education, networking and code development, all wrapped in the vibrant atmosphere of one of California’s most iconic destinations, last month’s IAPMO® Education and Business Conference featured a bold, rock ’n’ roll-inspired theme. The experience was designed to be energetic and immersive, capturing the laid-back, desert-style of Palm Springs, while celebrating the passion and innovation that drive the industry.
Attendees were treated to a dynamic mix of technical sessions, policy discussions and social events, but with a fun twist. The space greeted them with a 10-foot-tall guitar, and branded conference pins and T-shirts all carried that rock ’n’ roll theme. The Monday night welcome dinner fully embraced the concert vibe as well, complete with a rock-themed photo booth, DJ, Guitar Hero competition station, American flag décor, marquee lighting, and plenty of food and drinks.
Keynote speaker Scott Bloom kicked off the event by bringing a unique blend of comedy, storytelling, and business insight. His engaging, laughter-packed presentation tackled serious topics like communication, teamwork, leadership and customer engagement in a way that resonated with the plumbing professional audience. For a profession where teamwork, communication and resilience are essential, his message was a refreshing reminder that humor and human connection can be powerful tools for success in plumbing.
The Brass Tacks
Getting down to business, the focus was threefold: advancing the 2027 Uniform Codes through the triennial Association Technical Meeting, providing CEU-eligible education to help professionals maintain certifications, and fostering collaboration across disciplines. With ASSE and ARCSA co-locating this year, the initiatives also highlighted the importance of collaboration across different but complementary segments of the water and mechanical industries.
“Bringing together IAPMO, ASSE, and ARCSA highlights our shared commitment to safe water, resilient systems, and sustainable practices. Together, we cover everything from rainwater harvesting to personnel certification to plumbing and mechanical codes. That diversity makes the event richer and provides attendees with more resources and expertise,” IAPMO CEO Dave Viola said.
Educational Sessions
Education was at the heart of the conference. Attendees were treated to a wide range of sessions designed to strengthen their technical knowledge and keep them up to date on emerging practices, including in-depth Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®) workshops that walked participants through key code updates, compliance strategies, and real-world applications.
On the technical side, the conference also featured sessions on IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator®—a groundbreaking tool that’s reshaping how water supply systems are sized to improve efficiency, reduce material costs, and advance sustainability goals.
A key component of this year’s conference was the Association Technical Meeting, where members have a direct voice in shaping the Uniform Codes. These decisions have lasting impact, influencing how plumbing and mechanical systems are designed, built and inspected for years to come. It’s one of the most important ways IAPMO members ensure the codes remain relevant, science-based and reflective of industry best practices, fulfilling the mission of creating a safer built environment.
Partners in Trust
In addition, the event hosted a robust slate of classes and presentations from ARCSA International®, giving attendees the chance to dive deep into sustainable water practices. These ranged from introductory and advanced rainwater harvesting courses to case studies and cutting-edge technology sessions, and also included foundational classes like Introduction to Rainwater Harvesting Systems and the Rainwater Harvesting Systems Advanced Class, as well as an ARCSA board meeting and an open house networking reception. Themed sessions explored global and indigenous approaches to water management, case studies from Texas to California, and advanced topics like geospatial technologies, microbial monitoring, smart controls, and off-grid system design.
At the same time, ASSE International convened a full slate of technical committee meetings, forums, and business sessions, offering members the opportunity to shape standards and programs directly. These included sessions for the Service Plumber (13000), Cross-Connection Control (5000), and Fire Protection (15000/27000) Technical Committees, as well as the NFPA Sub-Committee, the Code Development Committee, and the Professional Qualifications Standards Committee. Attendees can also participate in the School Forum, Membership Committee/Al Cohen Memorial Chapter Presidents’ Liaison Conference, and the President’s Luncheon with a Government Relations update.
“All of these offerings were CEU-eligible, so professionals could earn continuing education credits while gaining practical knowledge they can put to use right away. For those involved in ASSE’s committees and governance, it was also an unparalleled chance to have a direct hand in shaping the standards and programs that guide the industry,” Viola said.
To the Future
In the end, having contractors, engineers, inspectors, manufacturers, utilities, educators and policymakers in one room ensured that the discussions—whether technical, policy or practical—were balanced and forward-looking. The conference also helped professionals expand their networks and learn from disciplines outside of their own.
“We wanted attendees to leave knowing their voices matter in shaping the standards that protect public health and safety, and that the knowledge they gained here equips them to help their communities adapt and thrive in the face of today’s biggest challenges—from water quality and scarcity to housing affordability,” Viola said. “This week was about empowering professionals to apply what they’ve learned in ways that strengthen their businesses, their communities, and the industry as a whole.
“For us, IAPMO is more than codes, we’re a community,” Viola continued. “Next year, as we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we will reflect on a century of advancing public health and a safer built environment, while looking ahead to the next 100 years of innovation and impact.”