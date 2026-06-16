Seeking Experts for UPC Technical Committee on Building Drain Technologies

ONTARIO, CA — The Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) Technical Committee is seeking special subject experts to participate in the following task group:

Building Drain Cured-In-Place: The scope of this task group is to is to research and develop recommendations addressing building drain cured-in-place technologies, as shown in Item No. 156 Public Comment 02 of the 2025 UPC Report on Comments (ROC).

Task group members will participate via conference call or web meeting, share their perspectives on the code, and help draft recommendations for action by the UPC Technical Committee. Applicants are not required to be members of the technical committee. Those interested in participating in the UPC task group may apply at the following URL: https://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_task_group.aspx.

The deadline to apply is July 15.

For questions about the UPC task group, contact Enrique Gonzalez by phone at 909/230-5535 or by email at [email protected].