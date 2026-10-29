ICC Recognizes 2026 Building Safety Award Recipients

The Bobby J. Fowler Award honors the legacy of the organization’s first chair of the Board of Directors. The award is presented to a leader who demonstrates compassion, professionalism and integrity in their duties. Michael Wich, Director of Building Code Administration and Chief Building Official with South Central Planning and Development Commission in Houma, Louisiana, was presented with this year’s award.

The Chapter of the Year Award is presented to a chapter that best promotes the goals and mission of ICC. This year’s recipient is Building Officials Association of Florida.

The Chapter Merit Award is dedicated to chapters exhibiting ICC’s goals and objectives. This year’s award went to the Iowa Association of Building Officials, the California Fire Prevention Officers Association and the Shasta Cascade Chapter.

The Community Service Award is given to those who provide outstanding service and promote the public health, safety and welfare of their local community. This year’s recipient is Eirene Knott, Director of Code Services for BRR Architecture.

The Educator of the Year Award acknowledges excellence in promoting professional development and is given in memory of Brent Snyder, a renowned ICC educator and Past Director, who was known for his calm and inspiring leadership. The North Carolina Building Inspectors Association (NCBIA) Education Committee was named the 2026 Educator of the Year.

The Excellence in Public Safety Award is given to a member of the building industry who demonstrates integrity, professionalism and dedication to public service in the interest of public safety. The 2026 award recipient is Michael Sizemore, Chief Building Official for the City of Sachse, Texas.

The Gerald H. Jones Code Official of the Year Award is given to an individual who has helped promote the code enforcement profession and carries out ICC’s mission. This year’s recipient is Ron Hampton, Past Director of ICC.

The Global Award acknowledges distinguished service to ICC’s global mission and vision. The 2026 recipient is The Honourable Jay Ebanks, Minister for Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure for the Grand Cayman Government.

The Meritorious Service Award recognizes an individual who has dedicated their time and talent to furthering the development of ICC’s codes and standards. The 2026 award recipient is Steve Thomas, Educator at Shums Coda Associates.

The National Leadership in Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Award recognizes contributions to the growth and enhancement of codes or public policy related to sustainability and energy efficiency. The recipient of the 2026 Leadership in Sustainability Award is Patricia Chawla, Energy Efficiency Services Manager for City of Austin, Austin Energy.

The PMG Leadership Award is given to an individual or organization for exceptional service to the plumbing, mechanical, fuel gas and swimming pool/spa (PMG) industry. This year’s recipient is Janine Snyder, Chief Building Official for Teller County, Colorado.

The Raising the Profile Award recognizes acts or contributions that raise public awareness of accomplishments by code personnel who improve public safety in the built environment. Newport News Department of Codes Compliance received this year’s award.

The Robert W. Gain Fire Prevention Leadership Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and longstanding dedication to the support of fire codes and fire prevention. Robert Marshall, Senior Regulatory Engineer for UL Solutions, is the 2026 recipient.

The Trailblazer Award recognizes an outstanding mentor in the building safety industry who guides and inspires others in their code-related careers. This year’s award is presented to Anne vonWeller, retired Chief Building Official of Murray City, Utah and Past President of the ICC Board of Directors.

The W. Scott Copp Chapter Leadership Award recognizes a chapter or individual that champions the ICC mission and inspires others to become ICC leaders. This prestigious award honors the memory of Scott Copp, a true leader who dedicated his career to advancing building safety at the local, state, regional and national levels. The 2026 recipient is Roger Schemmel, Building Official for the City of Urbandale, Iowa.