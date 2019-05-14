Hotel Zachary: Wrigleyville Hospitality

After the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win in 2016, the area around iconic Wrigley Field, located in the city’s north-side Lakeview/Wrigleyville neighborhood, underwent a transformation. A new year-round entertainment venue was built outside the ballpark’s west gate, previously a parking lot, by the Cubs’ owners, the Ricketts family. Gallagher Way, originally called The Park at Wrigley, appeals to more than just baseball