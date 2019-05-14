Hotel Zachary: Wrigleyville Hospitality

After the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win in 2016, the area around iconic Wrigley Field, located in the city’s north-side Lakeview/Wrigleyville neighborhood, underwent a transformation. A new year-round entertainment venue was built outside the ballpark’s west gate, previously a parking lot, by the Cubs’ owners, the Ricketts family. Gallagher Way, originally called The Park at Wrigley, appeals to more than just baseball
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments