Menu
Shapiro_Duncan_Training_Facility 2.jpg
The classroom at Shapiro & Duncan's fab shop can seat up to 30 people.
Plumbing>Commercial Plumbing

Shapiro & Duncan and the Challenge of the Commercial Contracting Workforce

The company employs about 415 people, some 200 of which are members of the skilled trades, including plumbers, pipefitters, welders, HVAC-techs, helpers and apprentices.

ROCKVILLE, MD — Mechanical contractors working in the commercial/industrial space are facing the same workforce challenges seen by contractors on the residential service side. However, due to their projects often having a larger scale and sometimes requiring highly specialized skills, finding the right workers they need can sometimes prove more difficult.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Training Training Opportunities
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
plumbingsupplies.jpg
Ferguson Acquires Four Companies in July
Aug 10, 2018
Supreme_Court.jpg
Who Loves You Baby? SCOTUS Does
Jul 18, 2018
REHAU's EVERLOC+ compression-sleeve fitting system
PEX installed faster in commercial plumbing time study
Jul 16, 2018
HawaiiWastewater.jpg
Hawaii’s groundbreaking $375M wastewater project unveiled
Jun 27, 2018