Data Center Boom Drives Nonresidential Construction Growth in August

WASHINGTON, DC — On a seasonally adjusted, annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $1.309 trillion, an increase for August of 0.7%, according to data from the Census Bureau.

On a monthly basis, spending was up in 11 of the 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private nonresidential spending was up 1.0%, while public nonresidential construction spending was up 0.2% in August.

Momentum Concentrated in Data Center Construction

“Nonresidential construction spending increased for the fifth consecutive month in August as data center investment accelerates,” said Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Frankly, it’s becoming difficult to contextualize the size and speed of this boom. Data center construction spending leapt another 7.5% in August and is now up more than 73% over the past 12 months. The increases have been particularly large over the past four months, with data center spending increasing at an incredible 149% annualized pace since March.

“While momentum remains particularly concentrated in the data center segment, several other segments posted surprisingly strong spending growth in August,” said Basu. “Manufacturing construction activity, for instance, expanded on a monthly basis for the first time since January, while several public categories grew at a steady, albeit unspectacular, pace.

“Despite this broad improvement, momentum will likely remain confined to the data center and power categories in the months to come,” said Basu. “Materials and labor cost escalation have reemerged during the second half of 2026, and the recent surge in Treasury yields will continue to put upward pressure on borrowing costs. ABC members remain optimistic about the sales outlook, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, yet those sales will increasingly be in a narrow subset of construction categories.”