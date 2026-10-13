ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator Surges to 8.7 Months Amid Growing Data Center Projects

WASHINGTON, DC — According to an Associated Builders and Contractors member survey (conducted September 21 to October 5), its Construction Backlog Indicator has increased to 8.7 months. The reading (released October 13) is up 0.2 months on both a monthly and yearly basis.

Commercial and institutional backlog, which dipped in the middle of 2026, rose to the highest level since July 2025. Heavy industrial backlog, while still up 0.5 months over the past year, fell to its lowest level since March.

ABC’s Construction Confidence Index reading for staffing increased in September, while the readings for sales and profit margins fell. However, readings for all three components remain above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations for growth over the next six months.