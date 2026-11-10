ABC Construction Backlog Falls to 8.1 Months in October
Key Highlights
- ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 8.1 months in October, according to a survey conducted from October 20 to November 3
- Infrastructure backlog declined to 8.7 months, its lowest level since May 2025, while heavy industrial backlog rose to a 15-month high
- Contractors without data center work saw backlog fall from 8.3 months to 7.6 months; contractors with data center work saw it rise from 11.3 to 11.5 months
WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors's Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 8.1 months in October, according to a report released by ABC November 10. The reading is down 0.6 months from September and 0.3 months from the same time last year.
Backlog data was gathered via an ABC member survey conducted from October 20 to November 3.
Backlog in the infrastructure category fell to 8.7 months, the lowest level since May 2025. Backlog in the heavy industrial category rose to a 15-month high.
ABC’s Construction Confidence Index reading (for profit margins) increased in October, while the readings for sales and staffing levels fell. The readings for all three components remain above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations for growth over the next six months.
Contractors Remain Optimistic About Profits
“Backlog fell sharply in October, returning to levels not consistently observed since last winter,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “This decline was largely due to worsening prospects for the 88% of contractors not under contract to work on data centers, which saw their backlog fall from 8.3 months in September to 7.6 months in October. Contractors with data center work, a majority of which have over $100 million in annual revenues, saw their backlog rise from 11.3 months to 11.5 months.
“Despite the decline in backlog and worsening sales and staffing expectations, contractor optimism regarding profit margins improved in October,” said Basu. “This is encouraging given recent increases in materials prices and borrowing costs, although it should be noted that roughly 1 in 4 contractors still expect their margins to shrink over the next six months.”
Note: The reference months for the Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index data series were revised on May 12, 2020, to better reflect the survey period. CBI quantifies the previous month's work under contract based on the latest financials available, while CCI measures contractors' outlook for the next six months. View the methodology for both indicators.
View ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index for October. View the full Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index data series.
Visit abc.org/economics for analysis of spending, employment, job openings and the Producer Price Index.