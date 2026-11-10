ABC Construction Backlog Falls to 8.1 Months in October

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors's Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 8.1 months in October, according to a report released by ABC November 10. The reading is down 0.6 months from September and 0.3 months from the same time last year.

Backlog data was gathered via an ABC member survey conducted from October 20 to November 3.

Backlog in the infrastructure category fell to 8.7 months, the lowest level since May 2025. Backlog in the heavy industrial category rose to a 15-month high.

ABC’s Construction Confidence Index reading (for profit margins) increased in October, while the readings for sales and staffing levels fell. The readings for all three components remain above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations for growth over the next six months.