WASHINGTON, DC — According to US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released November 13, construction input prices were virtually unchanged in October (compared to the previous month). Nonresidential construction input prices showed an increase of 0.2% for the month.

Prices decreased in 2 of the 3 energy subcategories last month. Crude petroleum prices were down 10.3%, while unprocessed energy materials prices fell 7.7%. Natural gas prices increased 3.7% in October.

Both overall and nonresidential construction materials prices are 11.5% higher than one year ago.