Nonresidential Construction Input Prices Rise 0.2%
Key Highlights
- Overall construction input prices were virtually unchanged in October
- Nonresidential construction input prices increased 0.2% for the month
- Crude petroleum prices fell 10.3%, unprocessed energy materials fell 7.7%, and natural gas prices rose 3.7%
WASHINGTON, DC — According to US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released November 13, construction input prices were virtually unchanged in October (compared to the previous month). Nonresidential construction input prices showed an increase of 0.2% for the month.
Prices decreased in 2 of the 3 energy subcategories last month. Crude petroleum prices were down 10.3%, while unprocessed energy materials prices fell 7.7%. Natural gas prices increased 3.7% in October.
Both overall and nonresidential construction materials prices are 11.5% higher than one year ago.
Nonresidential Input Prices Likely to Increase
“Construction input prices were unchanged in October due to falling oil and lumber prices,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Nonresidential construction input prices, which are less impacted by lumber than residential input prices, increased modestly for the month and are still up a scorching-hot 11.5% year over year.
“With tariff-affected materials like iron, steel and copper still experiencing rapid price escalation, nonresidential input prices will likely continue to increase in the months ahead," said Basu. "Despite rising materials prices, however, contractors remain relatively sanguine about their profit margins, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index.”
Visit abc.org/economics for the Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index, plus analysis of spending, employment, job openings and the Producer Price Index.