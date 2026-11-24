MILWAUKEE, WI — A. O. Smith Corp. has been named Lowe’s 2026 Sustainability Partner of the Year, recognizing the water technology manufacturer’s work in energy efficiency, water stewardship and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

Presented annually to one supplier, the award recognizes measurable environmental impact and contributions to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Lowe’s evaluates suppliers on greenhouse gas emissions reductions, resource conservation, waste diversion, industry collaboration and leadership in high-efficiency products. Its selection process includes reviews of supplier product portfolios and environmental, social and governance initiatives.

High-Efficiency Water Heaters Support Energy Savings

According to Lowe’s, A. O. Smith was selected for its leadership in energy efficiency, water stewardship and emissions reduction. The company offers a portfolio of ENERGY STAR-certified and high-efficiency water heaters designed to help homeowners reduce utility costs, energy consumption and associated emissions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Lowe's as its Sustainability Partner of the Year," said Steve Shafer, A. O. Smith Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This designation reflects our commitment to developing innovative water heating solutions that help consumers reduce energy consumption while supporting broader sustainability goals across our operations. We value our longstanding partnership with Lowe's and our shared focus on delivering products that benefit customers and the environment."

Operational Improvements Advance Sustainability Goals

A. O. Smith also continues to pursue sustainability goals through water conservation, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and waste diversion initiatives across its global operations.

The company reported several milestones for 2025:

Greenhouse gas emissions: Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 32% from a 2019 baseline.

Water conservation: Achieved 99 million gallons in annual water savings from a 2023 baseline.

Waste diversion: Diverted 809,000 pounds of landfill waste from a 2024 baseline through reduction, recycling and reuse.

Facility improvements and resource conservation projects across the company’s global operations continue to support its long-term environmental commitments.