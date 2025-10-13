Titan Construction Transforms Aging Bowling Alley into Modern Fitness Facility

Iron Culture offers workout space, personal training, group classes, and all the amenities of a modern fitness enterprise—but the company has also stressed fostering community among its members and with its neighbors. The West Orange location reinforces Iron Culture’s role not just as a fitness operator, but as a redevelopment partner breathing new energy into underutilized spaces.

A cost-effective, efficient plan to retain the most desired qualities of the old bowling alley while serving the needs of the new fitness center involved a process of adaptive reuse—a practice that's been around for centuries, but since the 1970s has been embraced by the sustainable building movement.

For more on adaptive reuse:

IAPMO Publishes Groundbreaking White Paper on Adaptive Reuse in Construction

In Adaptive Reuse, BIM Creates a Strategic Advantage

Plumbing for Adaptive Reuse with Christoph Lohr of the IAPMO Group

Titan Construction Management

To complete the transformation, Iron Culture turned to Titan Construction Management of Fairfield, NJ. Titan has extensive experience in a variety of sectors, including restaurants, nightclubs, fitness centers, office space, retail, and various high-end projects.