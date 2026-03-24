Burnham Holdings Promotes Spradling to COO, O’Toole to Lead Business Development Strategy

Effective March 1, 2026, the company named Paul Spradling as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and Bryan O’Toole as Senior Vice President, Business Development.

COO Appointment Focuses on Operational Alignment Across Businesses

Paul Spradling steps into the COO role after serving as Vice President of Operations, bringing more than three decades of experience within the organization. In his new position, he will oversee operational functions companywide, with an emphasis on coordination across business units and execution of performance goals.

Based at the Lancaster corporate office, Spradling’s role centers on aligning operations to support product delivery, efficiency and consistency across the company’s brands.

"After more than 30 years with Burnham Holdings, it is a privilege and an honor to take on the responsibilities of COO," said Spradling. "My career path, from plant engineering in Ohio to the executive team in Lancaster, has been guided by a belief in our collective operational strengths. I look forward to leading our teams as we advance strategic growth and continue to innovate in support of our customers."