Burnham Holdings Promotes Spradling to COO, O’Toole to Lead Business Development Strategy
Key Highlights
- Promotions strengthen operational coordination and execution across multiple business units
- Expanded business development leadership supports long-term growth strategy
- Internal advancement highlights deep bench strength and continuity in leadership
LANCASTER, PA — Burnham Holdings Inc. has promoted two longtime leaders into senior executive roles aimed at strengthening operational execution and supporting long-term growth across its portfolio of heating and hydronics businesses.
Effective March 1, 2026, the company named Paul Spradling as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and Bryan O’Toole as Senior Vice President, Business Development.
COO Appointment Focuses on Operational Alignment Across Businesses
Paul Spradling steps into the COO role after serving as Vice President of Operations, bringing more than three decades of experience within the organization. In his new position, he will oversee operational functions companywide, with an emphasis on coordination across business units and execution of performance goals.
Based at the Lancaster corporate office, Spradling’s role centers on aligning operations to support product delivery, efficiency and consistency across the company’s brands.
"After more than 30 years with Burnham Holdings, it is a privilege and an honor to take on the responsibilities of COO," said Spradling. "My career path, from plant engineering in Ohio to the executive team in Lancaster, has been guided by a belief in our collective operational strengths. I look forward to leading our teams as we advance strategic growth and continue to innovate in support of our customers."
Business Development Leadership Targets Long-Term Growth
Bryan O’Toole has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Development, expanding his leadership role in driving growth strategy across the organization.
Previously Vice President of Business Development, O’Toole has led key initiatives tied to market expansion and strategic planning. In his new role, he will continue advancing business development efforts while supporting long-term growth objectives across Burnham Holdings’ diverse portfolio.
Internal Promotions Reinforce Leadership Continuity
Both executives will remain based in Lancaster, where they will leverage decades of combined experience and established industry relationships to support continued growth and strengthen the company’s market position.
The promotions reflect Burnham Holdings’ ongoing focus on developing internal leadership while aligning operations and business strategy to meet evolving contractor and market demands.
To learn more visit www.burnhamholdings.com.
Read CONTRACTOR's exclusive interview with Burnham CEO Chris Drew.