A. O. Smith Names Stephen Shafer Chairman as Kevin Wheeler Retires
Key Highlights
- Kevin Wheeler retires after 30 years with A. O. Smith, remaining on the board
- Stephen Shafer adds chairman duties to his CEO role, creating leadership continuity
- The transition comes as the manufacturer continues expanding in water heating, treatment and efficiency-focused technologies
MILWAUKEE, WI — A. O. Smith Corp. announced that Executive Chairman Kevin Wheeler will retire effective July 1, with President and CEO Stephen Shafer set to assume the role of chairman while continuing to lead the company’s day-to-day operations.
Wheeler will remain on the company’s board of directors, providing continuity during the transition.
Leadership Change Marks End of Three-Decade Run
Wheeler’s retirement closes out a 30-year career with A. O. Smith, where he helped guide the company through major growth phases, acquisitions and global expansion.
“Kevin’s impact on A. O. Smith spans three decades,” said Chris Mapes, Lead Director of the board. “During his tenure, the company expanded its global footprint, strengthened its portfolio through multiple acquisitions and successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining strong operational performance.”
Wheeler joined A. O. Smith in 1994 as a regional sales manager and held several leadership roles before becoming president and CEO in 2018 and chairman in 2020.
Shafer Takes Expanded Role
Shafer, who has served as president and CEO since July 2025, will now become the 11th CEO in company history to also serve as chairman.
The move consolidates leadership at a time when the water heating and water treatment markets continue evolving around electrification, efficiency standards and connected technologies.
“Steve has demonstrated strong, strategic leadership and a deep understanding of our business and growth opportunities,” said Mapes. “His combined role as chairman and CEO will further strengthen alignment across our strategy, operations and long-term value creation.”
Industry Experience Supports Next Growth Phase
Before joining A. O. Smith in 2024 as president and chief operating officer, Shafer held leadership roles at 3M Company across multiple business units in both the US and China. Earlier in his career, he worked at McKinsey & Co. and Ford Motor Company.
He also serves on several industry boards, including the Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), giving him strong ties across the HVAC and water heating sectors.
“As chairman, I will continue leading this outstanding company and team with focus and discipline,” said Shafer. “We remain committed to driving innovation, serving our customers and advancing our purpose to find a better way. I would also like to thank Kevin for his leadership and continued support through this transition and look forward to benefiting from his continued guidance as a member of our board going forward.”
For contractors, the transition keeps continuity in place at one of the industry’s largest water heater and boiler manufacturers, as A. O. Smith continues investing in both residential and commercial water technology markets.
To learn more visit www.aosmith.com.