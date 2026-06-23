A. O. Smith Names Stephen Shafer Chairman as Kevin Wheeler Retires

MILWAUKEE, WI — A. O. Smith Corp. announced that Executive Chairman Kevin Wheeler will retire effective July 1, with President and CEO Stephen Shafer set to assume the role of chairman while continuing to lead the company’s day-to-day operations.

Wheeler will remain on the company’s board of directors, providing continuity during the transition.

Leadership Change Marks End of Three-Decade Run

Wheeler’s retirement closes out a 30-year career with A. O. Smith, where he helped guide the company through major growth phases, acquisitions and global expansion.

“Kevin’s impact on A. O. Smith spans three decades,” said Chris Mapes, Lead Director of the board. “During his tenure, the company expanded its global footprint, strengthened its portfolio through multiple acquisitions and successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining strong operational performance.”