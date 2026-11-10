Rheem Maximus Gas Water Heater Wins 2027 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem announced that its Maximus Super High Efficiency Gas Water Heater was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2027 Home Reno Awards.

Engineered for high-demand residential applications, Maximus is designed to deliver dependable hot water with the highest efficiency in its class. The company says the unit heats water up to twice as fast as a standard gas tank.

"Rheem is proud to be named a Good Housekeeping 2027 Home Reno Awards winner for Maximus, a premium water heater that offers performance, protection and cost savings for homeowners," said Sherri Burkett, Senior Product Manager, Rheem.

High Output and Efficiency for Residential Demand

Maximus delivers up to a 0.90 Uniform Energy Factor (UEF), reducing energy use while providing rapid hot water delivery. In MaxMode, a 50-gallon unit produces up to 192 gallons of hot water in one hour to help meet peak household demand.

Homeowners can use the EcoNet app to monitor hot water availability, receive alerts and adjust operating modes remotely.

Leak Detection and Long-Term Protection

The water heater includes Rheem's 360-degree LeakSense leak-detection system. An optional LeakGuard automatic shut-off valve provides an additional layer of protection against water damage.

Rheem backs Maximus with a 12-year warranty. The company also cites reduced energy bills and potential eligibility for local energy rebates, where available, as sources of long-term value. Premium construction, advanced diagnostics and long-life components are designed to support product durability.

Rheem's ProTerra Also Earned Home Reno Recognition

Rheem's ProTerra Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno Awards. Both the Maximus gas water heater and ProTerra heat pump water heater are available through Rheem's wholesale distributor and retail networks in the United States and Canada.

To learn more visit www.rheem.com.