Bradford White has been named to TIME and Statista’s ranking of America’s Best Private Companies 2026, placing No. 1 among water heater manufacturers and among the top 15 companies in the engineering, manufacturing and medical technology category.

The ranking includes 500 privately held U.S. companies and is based on equally weighted assessments of employee satisfaction and company impact.

Ranking Evaluates Employee Satisfaction and Business Impact

Employee satisfaction scores were based on survey responses from approximately 217,000 US employees over the past three years. The evaluation considered recommendations from current and former employees, along with verified ratings covering company image, workplace atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality.

Company impact was assessed in partnership with Helsinki-based The Upright Project. Its Net Impact evaluation measures the balance of a company’s societal costs and benefits across 19 subcategories within four areas: society, knowledge, health and environment.

“We appreciate being included on this list, particularly because employee feedback was an important part of the evaluation,” said Bruce Carnevale, President and CEO of Bradford White. “Our employees play a key role in shaping our workplace, building relationships with our customers and contributing to the company's continued success.”

Manufacturer Emphasizes American Manufacturing and Workforce Development

Bradford White has a longstanding commitment to American manufacturing, professional craftsmanship and the development of technologically advanced, energy-efficient products.

“For nearly 150 years, we have been dedicated to delivering quality products and creating a workplace where people can build lasting careers,” said Carnevale. “Our employees are central to everything we do, from serving our customers today to preparing the company for what comes next.”

The recognition follows other acknowledgments of the company’s workforce development efforts. In 2025, Bradford White was named Employer of the Year by West Michigan Works! for initiatives focused on developing talent pipelines, creating career pathways and connecting job seekers with stable employment opportunities across West Michigan.

Bradford White, the largest employer in Barry County, Michigan, operates manufacturing centers in Middleville and Niles, Michigan, along with facilities elsewhere in the United States.