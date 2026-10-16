AHR Expo Announces 2027 Innovation Award Winners Across 10 Categories

WESTPORT, CT— The AHR Expo has announced the winners of its 2027 Innovation Awards, recognizing products and technologies across 10 industry categories. The annual awards highlight new solutions and advancements to existing products intended to address the industry's evolving technical and operational challenges.

“The recognition of an Innovation Award winner is a notable achievement in the HVACR industry,” said Show Manager Jeff Stevens. “We’re honored to recognize the commitment, ingenuity and hard work of these manufacturers and the teams behind them as they bring new and inventive solutions to market. The Innovation Awards not only celebrate these accomplishments, but also serve as a benchmark for excellence, highlighting the inventiveness and dedication to solving the industry’s most challenging issues. It is a meaningful distinction of the work being done to move our industry forward.”

Entries Evaluated for Design and Real-World Applications

The awards draw hundreds of submissions annually from manufacturers presenting new designs, previously unseen solutions and improvements to existing products and technologies.

A panel of third-party judges composed of distinguished ASHRAE members evaluates the entries. Criteria include overall innovative design, product or service creativity, real-world application and the potential to make a meaningful impact on the market.

“The Awards are an encouraging moment to see more manufacturers meeting industry challenges with creativity,” continued Stevens. “The winning products, along with all of this year’s finalists, demonstrate the HVACR industry’s ability to respond to critical demands and evolving challenges with innovative solutions to support the shared goals of energy efficiency, compliance, cost-effectiveness and improved equipment performance.”

Award Entries Help Fund Workforce Development

A portion of Innovation Awards entry fees supports the AHR Expo Workforce Development program, which funds educational programming designed to introduce students to careers in the building and mechanical trades and encourage future industry growth.

Now in its fifth year in Chicago, the program connects students with the industry through activities that include field trips to the show, introductions to professionals and manufacturers, equipment for hands-on learning in school laboratories, and financial contributions to student programs in the host city.

The initiative links industry innovation with efforts to develop the next generation of professionals. AHR Expo encourages manufacturers and other industry participants to learn more about the program and get involved through ahrexpo.com.