AHR Expo Announces 2027 Innovation Award Winners Across 10 Categories
Key Highlights
- The 2027 AHR Expo Innovation Awards recognize products across 10 HVACR categories, with entries judged on design, creativity, real-world applications and potential market impact
- Winning products and finalists address key industry challenges, including energy efficiency, compliance, cost-effectiveness and equipment performance
- A portion of award entry fees supports workforce development, funding student field trips, industry introductions, hands-on learning equipment and student programs in the host city
WESTPORT, CT— The AHR Expo has announced the winners of its 2027 Innovation Awards, recognizing products and technologies across 10 industry categories. The annual awards highlight new solutions and advancements to existing products intended to address the industry's evolving technical and operational challenges.
“The recognition of an Innovation Award winner is a notable achievement in the HVACR industry,” said Show Manager Jeff Stevens. “We’re honored to recognize the commitment, ingenuity and hard work of these manufacturers and the teams behind them as they bring new and inventive solutions to market. The Innovation Awards not only celebrate these accomplishments, but also serve as a benchmark for excellence, highlighting the inventiveness and dedication to solving the industry’s most challenging issues. It is a meaningful distinction of the work being done to move our industry forward.”
Entries Evaluated for Design and Real-World Applications
The awards draw hundreds of submissions annually from manufacturers presenting new designs, previously unseen solutions and improvements to existing products and technologies.
A panel of third-party judges composed of distinguished ASHRAE members evaluates the entries. Criteria include overall innovative design, product or service creativity, real-world application and the potential to make a meaningful impact on the market.
“The Awards are an encouraging moment to see more manufacturers meeting industry challenges with creativity,” continued Stevens. “The winning products, along with all of this year’s finalists, demonstrate the HVACR industry’s ability to respond to critical demands and evolving challenges with innovative solutions to support the shared goals of energy efficiency, compliance, cost-effectiveness and improved equipment performance.”
Award Entries Help Fund Workforce Development
A portion of Innovation Awards entry fees supports the AHR Expo Workforce Development program, which funds educational programming designed to introduce students to careers in the building and mechanical trades and encourage future industry growth.
Now in its fifth year in Chicago, the program connects students with the industry through activities that include field trips to the show, introductions to professionals and manufacturers, equipment for hands-on learning in school laboratories, and financial contributions to student programs in the host city.
The initiative links industry innovation with efforts to develop the next generation of professionals. AHR Expo encourages manufacturers and other industry participants to learn more about the program and get involved through ahrexpo.com.
Winners for the 2027 AHR Expo Innovation Awards include:
BUILDING AUTOMATION
Winner: LumenRadio
Innovation: W-BACnet Compact
AHR Booth: S6049
W-BACnet Compact is the industry's smallest wireless BACnet MS/TP cable replacement, enabling fast, reliable building automation retrofits without running RS485 wiring. Featuring snap-on installation, Bluetooth commissioning, auto-baud detection and LumenRadio's interference-resistant wireless mesh, it dramatically reduces installation time, cost and disruption while preserving full BACnet interoperability.
Finalists include: Delta Intelligent Building Technologies, Building Canvas (Booth S6129); Schneider Electric, EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation (S6110).
COOLING
Winner: Thermal Energy HQ
Innovation: SkyRadiance
AHR Booth: N1056
SkyRadiance is a radical innovation in cooling, sending heat to the cold sky via the infrared spectrum. The combination of a passive radiative cooling film with TEHQ's patented fluid management system creates a unique and capable active cooling solution.
Finalists include: Johnson Controls, Inc., YORK® YK-HT Two-stage Centrifugal Chiller (S7510); Nu-Calgon, Cool Worx (Booth S6744).
HEATING
Winner: Eco-logical LLC
Innovation: Split System Heat Pump Water Heater, Omni Series
AHR Booth: N4616
The Omni Series Split system heat pump water heater is the first in the country that uses refrigerant between the heat pump and the tank. Available in a 120 Volt 50 gallon tank, and a 240 volt 50 gallon tank and Energy Star tested, the unit is to be the 2nd most efficient heat pump water heater in the country with a UEF of 4.23. It is the only solution to install heat pump technology into the small closet of a mobile home, and works without cooling down the room because the heat pump remains outside.
Finalists include: Copeland, Variable-Capacity Heat Pump Compression Portfolio (Booth 7110); Lochinvar, LLC, Regent™ commercial tankless water heater (S7564).
INDOOR AIR QUALITY
Winner: Kingspan Insulation LLC
Innovation: Kingspan KoolDuct® System
AHR Booth: S9359
The Kingspan KoolDuct® System is the first rigid phenolic pre-insulated ductwork system to be UL 181 listed as a Class 1 Air Duct. It integrates thermal insulation, air-leakage control and acoustic performance into a single lightweight assembly that helps improve HVAC efficiency, indoor air quality and installation productivity.
Finalists include: AtmosAir Solutions, Awair Omni (Booth S7594); MANN+HUMMEL Air Filtration Americas, VB2 RPX Elite & Ultra (Booth S7520).
PLUMBING
Winner: Milwaukee Tool
Innovation: M18™ Brushless Pipe Threading Oiler
AHR Booth: N2555
The M18™ Brushless Pipe Threading Oiler delivers the easiest, cleanest portable threading experience on the jobsite. The durable steel frame attaches quickly and securely to a pipe vise delivering unrivaled mess containment. This completes Milwaukee’s portable threading system, now delivering disruptive productivity throughout each step in the portable threading process.
Finalists include: Eco2 Systems LLC, SANCO2 Module (N1546); Viega, Viega Cleaned & Bagged Systems (N2124).
REFRIGERATION
Winner: Chemours
Innovation: HFO-1336mzz(E)
AHR Booth: S6734
AI and high-performance computing are pushing heat loads beyond the practical limits of traditional air, water, and even single-phased liquid cooling. Chemours' Two-Phase Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Fluid, HFO-1336mzz(E), is engineered for this new thermal reality: a closed-loop, two-phase cooling fluid that removes heat directly at the chip.
Finalists Include: Danfoss, Danfoss ACE (Advanced Control Edge) Convenience – Edge Refrigeration Control System (Booth N2510); HexaDense, HexaDense High-Density Immersion Pod (Booth N3721).
SOFTWARE
Winner: Rebar
Innovation: AI MEP Operating System
AHR Booth: N4129
Rebar is the first end-to-end operating system built for the MEP trades. Today, that work is spread across spreadsheets, PDFs, email threads, and single-purpose tools, with no single system built for how the trade actually operates. Rebar brings the whole workflow into one platform: full mechanical takeoff, pricing, bid management, and project management—a true system of record and system of action, effectively a business in a box for reps and contractors. Specialized AI agents power each step behind the scenes: one reads blueprints and specs to identify equipment and generate a bill of materials, another lets estimators edit takeoffs by describing a change in plain language instead of manually re-marking plans, and a third organizes incoming bid documents and routes them into the right workflow. What once took hours or days now runs in minutes, with the estimator directing and reviewing each step. Built from firsthand experience inside mechanical supplier offices, Rebar already covers estimating-to-bid end-to-end, and is extending into spec review, submittals, and full project management.
Finalists Include: Cool Calc Manual J (DCNE), Cool Calc (Manual D) Duct Design (Booth N3546); EffectiV, SelectiV (Booth N1231).
SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Winner: SPX Cooling Tech
Innovation: Marley® WaterGard Filtration System
AHR Booth: S6949
Marley® WaterGard™ is a water-saving membrane filtration system designed for evaporative cooling towers and adiabatic cooling equipment. The system pre-treats incoming makeup water by physically blocking and rejecting dissolved minerals commonly found in municipal water supplies, including chlorides, calcium carbonate and silica. This allows cooling systems to operate at significantly higher cycles of concentration (COC), reducing both makeup water demand and blowdown requirements. WaterGard is suitable for both new installations and retrofit applications and can be integrated with existing water treatment programs.
Finalists Include: Conifer, Conifer Cypress IE8-Level Rare-Earth-Free Axial Flux EC Motor (Booth N3615); Infinitum, Aircore EC+ (Booth N3160).
TOOLS & INSTRUMENTS
Winner: Belimo US Inc.
Innovation: FSKN Remote Inspection Module
AHR Booth: S6149
Belimo’s FSKN Remote Inspection Module is a simple, cost-effective solution for periodic life safety damper testing. The FSKN initiates damper cycling, verifies damper position, and delivers digitally documented pass/fail results to a computer, tablet or smartphone. Integrating seamlessly with Fire Control Panels (FCP) or the Building Management System (BMS) using BACnet or Modbus, the FSKN is designed to meet periodic testing requirements of NFPA 80 and NFPA 105.
Finalists Include: DIRAK Inc., HVAC Heavy Duty Latch System with Emergency Release (Booth N4437); Thalo Labs, Gordon (N4024).
VENTILATION
Winner: EffectiV
Innovation: BREEZ Architectural Duct Diffusers
AHR Booth: N1231
BREEZ is an architectural perforated duct-diffuser system that transforms exposed round ductwork into the air outlet itself. Conditioned air is distributed through project-specific rows of precision laser-cut perforations rather than separate diffusers. Using an intuitive design platform, engineers can model the room and complete duct layout in 3D within minutes. Each system is then engineered for its application by determining optimal perforation size, quantity, spacing, location, and discharge angle. The design considers room geometry, mounting height, operating temperatures, and nearby windows. Designers can visualize how the airflow travels through the room, including jet merging, collisions, surface interactions, occupied-zone velocities, and thermal buoyancy in heating and cooling. The system also calculates airflow performance, acoustics, and detailed static-pressure requirements. Each five-foot duct section is formed from a full sheet of metal after its unique perforation pattern is laser-cut, then rolled, welded, and powder-coated in the architect’s selected color. BREEZ combines supply ductwork, directional air diffusion, room-specific engineering, and architectural design in one complete system, supported by dimensional drawings and comprehensive performance reports.
Finalists Include: BVN AIR USA LLC, BDF 4'' FireLock DEDPV 705 Dryer Booster Fan (Booth S9259); Duravent Group, Duravent™ FasNSeal® 80/90 (Booth S7744).
Experience Innovation in Chicago
One overall 2027 Product of the Year winner will be announced in a special reception in Chicago. This prestigious honor, selected from the 10 category winners, is awarded based on exceptional leadership in HVACR innovation.
“As new market opportunities emerge and demands on the HVACR industry continue to increase, innovative solutions to existing and new issues create a pathway to industry fulfillment and excellence in the built environment,” said Kim Pires, AHR Expo. “The Innovation Awards give us a unique view into how manufacturers are responding, including where they are investing, what challenges they are collectively working to solve and how new technologies are evolving to meet the needs of the market. Each year, the entries provide a valuable snapshot of the movement taking place across the industry and the solutions being developed to pace HVACR forward.”