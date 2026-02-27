KBIS 2026 Draws 117,000 to Orlando as Industry Momentum Builds
ORLANDO, FL — The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) concluded its 2026 edition following three days of product introductions, demonstrations, networking, and educational programming held February 17–19 at the Orange County Convention Center.
Owned by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and produced by Emerald Expositions, KBIS is North America’s largest trade show dedicated to the kitchen and bath industry. The co-location of KBIS and the National Association of Home Builders’ International Builders’ Show (IBS) forms Design & Construction Week (DCW), bringing together the residential design and construction sectors under one roof.
Industry Leaders Cite Strong Outlook and Renewed Energy
“KBIS 2026 was, by every measure, an incredible success and a reflection of the remarkable vitality of the kitchen and bath industry,” said Bill Darcy, Global President and CEO of NKBA | KBIS. “As shared at our annual State of the Association meeting, the industry is poised for a strong outlook, and the consistent feedback we received from attendees was that KBIS reignited enthusiasm for the future and provided meaningful connections that will help their businesses grow. As KBIS continues to evolve and expand, it’s bringing even greater, lasting value to our members from around the world. KBIS is the can't-miss event for the global kitchen, bath and home industry.”
“KBIS 2026 once again proved why it is the must-attend event in the industry,” said Brian Pagel, Executive Vice President, Emerald, which produces KBIS. “From breakthrough product launches on the show floor to the innovation recognized through the Best of KBIS and Innovation Hour winners, this year’s exhibitors showcased the strength and evolution shaping the industry. The debut of Kitchen & Bath Canada and our executive peer-to-peer networks event, DesignPoint, speaks to the industry’s continued growth and our commitment to expanding our reach while creating meaningful opportunities for brands and buyers alike.”
DCW 2026 By the Numbers
The scale of Design & Construction Week 2026 was reflected in its headline figures:
-
117,000 registrants
-
2,250 exhibitors
-
1,150,000 NSF
Across the show floor, manufacturers introduced new products and technologies through live demonstrations and interactive displays that drew steady crowds throughout the three-day event.
Live Programming Expands Reach Beyond the Show Floor
In its inaugural year, the Homeworthy x KBIS LIVE Studio sponsored by GE Appliances’ House of Brands extended the KBIS experience beyond the exhibit hall, featuring live interviews streamed online to a broader audience.
“What an exciting year to be the first partner to launch this effort with Homeworthy!" said Mary Putman, Vice President of Marketing & Brand at GE Appliances, a Haier Company. “There are so many great brands at this show and extending the trends, innovation and inspiration to a broader audience was a valuable experience for GE Appliances. Showcasing our Design District House of Brands allowed us to share our broad expertise with the designers and builders we value beyond the show floor.”
2027 Dates Set for Las Vegas
Next year, KBIS and Design & Construction Week will be held February 2-4, 2027, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will once again co-locate with the International Builders’ Show.
