KBIS 2026 Draws 117,000 to Orlando as Industry Momentum Builds

ORLANDO, FL — The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) concluded its 2026 edition following three days of product introductions, demonstrations, networking, and educational programming held February 17–19 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Owned by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and produced by Emerald Expositions, KBIS is North America’s largest trade show dedicated to the kitchen and bath industry. The co-location of KBIS and the National Association of Home Builders’ International Builders’ Show (IBS) forms Design & Construction Week (DCW), bringing together the residential design and construction sectors under one roof.

Industry Leaders Cite Strong Outlook and Renewed Energy

“KBIS 2026 was, by every measure, an incredible success and a reflection of the remarkable vitality of the kitchen and bath industry,” said Bill Darcy, Global President and CEO of NKBA | KBIS. “As shared at our annual State of the Association meeting, the industry is poised for a strong outlook, and the consistent feedback we received from attendees was that KBIS reignited enthusiasm for the future and provided meaningful connections that will help their businesses grow. As KBIS continues to evolve and expand, it’s bringing even greater, lasting value to our members from around the world. KBIS is the can't-miss event for the global kitchen, bath and home industry.”