Education and Collaboration Take Center Stage at 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium

The 2025 ASPE Tech Symposium was held at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida, September 24-28. The Symposium welcomed plumbing engineers and designers of all career levels to engage in technical exchanges, education opportunities and networking.

“This week isn’t just about meetings and reports—it’s about fueling the future of our profession and making sure ASPE continues to lead from the front,” Bryan L. Hutton, ASPE President, wrote in his letter to the Society introducing this year’s Symposium.

“Over the next few days, our members will come together not as individuals, but as a community of problem-solvers,” he continued. “This Symposium is our chance to challenge each other, share insights, and sharpen each other’s skills so we all return to our firms better prepared to contribute and lead. This is where ASPE’s strength is most visible—in the connections we build and the knowledge we share.”