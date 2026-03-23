Work Truck Week 2026 Draws 15,000+ Industry Pros, Showcases Fleet Innovation
Key Highlights
- Sold-out show floor and Ride & Drive give contractors hands-on access to new trucks and fleet tech
- Electrification, AI tools and efficiency upgrades dominate product launches and OEM announcements
- Expanded education and future-focused programming reflect rapid changes in fleet operations and compliance
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — More than 15,600 commercial vehicle professionals gathered for Work Truck Week 2026, highlighting the latest trucks, upfits and fleet technologies contractors rely on to keep jobs moving.
Held March 10–13 at the Indiana Convention Center, the annual event brought together attendees from all 50 states and 29 countries to evaluate new equipment, explore industry trends and connect with manufacturers and suppliers.
New Vehicles and Equipment Target Jobsite Performance
With 547 exhibiting companies and a sold-out show floor, contractors had access to a wide range of new products designed to improve efficiency, durability and fleet uptime.
Product launches included new truck bodies, lighting systems, cargo management solutions and powertrain technologies. Electrification and idle-reduction solutions were also a major focus, reflecting growing demand for lower operating costs and reduced emissions.
Major OEM announcements added to the momentum. Ram Professional unveiled the 2027 ProMaster City, marking the return of its midsize commercial van. Harbinger introduced its HC Series Cab, a low cab forward truck available in electric and plug-in hybrid configurations. Ford Pro debuted Ford Pro AI, a fleet management assistant, along with new 2027 Super Duty packages aimed at high-demand commercial applications.
Hands-On Ride & Drive Demonstrates Real-World Capability
Contractors and fleet managers had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the latest commercial vehicles during the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive.
The event featured vehicles from 15 manufacturers, including all-electric vans and trucks, as well as internal combustion models equipped with technology to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The side-by-side experience allowed attendees to evaluate performance, handling and jobsite suitability in real time.
Education Sessions Focus on Fleet Efficiency and Compliance
Beyond the show floor, Work Truck Week delivered a robust educational program focused on improving fleet operations.
Sessions covered key issues impacting contractors, including regulatory compliance, vehicle engineering, driver training, fleet management and upfitting strategies. OEM-led chassis updates provided insight into design changes and integration considerations critical for contractors specifying new vehicles.
Attendees also gained access to on-demand session content following the event, extending the value of the training beyond the show.
Industry Shift Drives Expanded Focus on Future Technology
The Green Truck Summit, which opened the event, focused on the evolution of commercial vehicle technology, including electrification, software integration and advanced vehicle systems.
Organizers announced the program will expand and relaunch as Future Truck Summit in 2027, reflecting broader industry changes and the increasing role of technology in fleet performance, safety and compliance.
“The commercial vehicle industry is at a pivotal moment,” said Emily Korns, NTEA Board Member and President of J&J Truck Bodies and Trailers. “Vehicle technology is advancing quickly. Customer expectations are rising. Regulatory and market pressures are accelerating change.”
Networking and Industry Connections Remain Core Value
In addition to equipment and education, Work Truck Week continues to serve as a key networking event for contractors, fleet managers and suppliers.
Attendees connected through organized events, including the opening reception, leadership workshops and the NTEA Annual Meeting, as well as informal meetings across the show floor.
“Work Truck Week 2026 again demonstrated that for one week every year, Indianapolis becomes the epicenter of the rapidly evolving commercial vehicle industry,” said Steve Carey, NTEA President & CEO. “It’s the can’t-miss event to explore vehicle and equipment innovation, identify industry trends and get business done.”
Ongoing Demand Reinforces Need for Smarter Fleet Decisions
As contractors face rising equipment costs, evolving regulations and increasing jobsite demands, events like Work Truck Week provide a practical environment to evaluate solutions and make informed fleet decisions.
The next Work Truck Week is scheduled for March 9–12, 2027, returning to the Indiana Convention Center.