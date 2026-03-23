Work Truck Week 2026 Draws 15,000+ Industry Pros, Showcases Fleet Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — More than 15,600 commercial vehicle professionals gathered for Work Truck Week 2026, highlighting the latest trucks, upfits and fleet technologies contractors rely on to keep jobs moving.

Held March 10–13 at the Indiana Convention Center, the annual event brought together attendees from all 50 states and 29 countries to evaluate new equipment, explore industry trends and connect with manufacturers and suppliers.

New Vehicles and Equipment Target Jobsite Performance

With 547 exhibiting companies and a sold-out show floor, contractors had access to a wide range of new products designed to improve efficiency, durability and fleet uptime.

Product launches included new truck bodies, lighting systems, cargo management solutions and powertrain technologies. Electrification and idle-reduction solutions were also a major focus, reflecting growing demand for lower operating costs and reduced emissions.

Major OEM announcements added to the momentum. Ram Professional unveiled the 2027 ProMaster City, marking the return of its midsize commercial van. Harbinger introduced its HC Series Cab, a low cab forward truck available in electric and plug-in hybrid configurations. Ford Pro debuted Ford Pro AI, a fleet management assistant, along with new 2027 Super Duty packages aimed at high-demand commercial applications.