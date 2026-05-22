PPI Names its Members of the Year at Annual Meeting

BONITA SPRINGS, FL — The Plastics Pipe Institute has named its Members of the Year at its annual meeting held this May 18-21. Members are chosen from five separate work categories: Building & Construction, Drainage, Energy Piping Systems, Municipal & Industrial, and Power & Communications. There is also an Honorary Lifetime Member Award given for outstanding support of, and contributions to the industry.

At the same meeting awards were also given for Projects of the Year. You can view a gallery of the winning projects at www.contractormag.com.

PPI is the major trade association representing the plastic pipe industry in North America. Award recipients are chosen by the votes of the members. The PPI 2026 Members of the Year are:

PPI Building & Construction Division Member of the Year

Rick Stock