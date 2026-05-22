PPI Names its Members of the Year at Annual Meeting
Key Highlights
- Awards were presented at the PPI's Annual Meeting held in Bonita Springs, FL
- Members are chosen from five separate categories: Building & Construction, Drainage, Energy Piping Systems, Municipal & Industrial, and Power & Communications
- The Honorary Lifetime Member Award was also presented for outstanding contributions to the industry
BONITA SPRINGS, FL — The Plastics Pipe Institute has named its Members of the Year at its annual meeting held this May 18-21. Members are chosen from five separate work categories: Building & Construction, Drainage, Energy Piping Systems, Municipal & Industrial, and Power & Communications. There is also an Honorary Lifetime Member Award given for outstanding support of, and contributions to the industry.
At the same meeting awards were also given for Projects of the Year. You can view a gallery of the winning projects at www.contractormag.com.
PPI is the major trade association representing the plastic pipe industry in North America. Award recipients are chosen by the votes of the members. The PPI 2026 Members of the Year are:
PPI Building & Construction Division Member of the Year
Rick Stock
GF Uponor, Apple Valley, MN
In addition to Stock’s voluntary service on six of the division’s committees, including the BCD Management Committee, he was also directly involved with eight BCD R&D projects that were completed within 2025 and chaired four of these successful projects himself, resulting in new or revised PPI publications that support the PEX industry. His professionalism and guidance help to direct project teams to focus on the most important aspects of the work without getting sidetracked, allowing projects to reach timely completion.
PPI Drainage Division Member of the Year
Craig Douglass
Fratco, Monticello, IN
Douglass provided steady, effective leadership that strengthened the Division and advanced key initiatives. He successfully oversaw membership growth, fostering greater engagement and collaboration across the industry. Douglass also played a pivotal role in championing the adoption of ASTM F894 pipe.
PPI Energy Piping Systems Division Member of the Year
Dell Doyle
Dow Chemical, Midland, MI
The submission for Doyle’s nomination for the award stated “…most passionate and involved member always searching for ways to further HDPE pipelines whether its membership increase, end use market connections and exploration of opportunities for product options. Doyle challenges the industry to do more and never shies away for his part and often filling in for others, and navigates all the politics and gets things done. He brings so many together and his knowledge and experience and his encouragement to so many is unwavering.”
PPI Municipal & Industrial Division Members of the Year
Gerry Groen, P. Eng.
Infra Pipe Solutions, Ltd., Ontario, Canada
Matt Haun
Performance Pipe, Plano, TX
Heath Casteel
Performance Pipe, Plano, TX
Casteel is the current Chair of MID and represents the Division on the PPI Board of Directors. Groen and Haun served on multiple MID and MAB TGs, with Groen serving on multiple MID MCs. They led the efforts to revise, present, and re-ballot the PPI PE Handbook, Chapter 7. This chapter is focused on open cut construction, which represents about two-thirds of the water market and is essential to support the continued growth of the HDPE water market in non-trenchless applications. In addition, the new document is now consistent with the AWWA M55 Manual - PE Pipe Design and Installation.
PPI Power & Communications Division Member of the Year
Dallas Geddes
Dura-Line LLC, Knoxville, TN
Geddes received the award due to his extensive technical contributions and sustained leadership within the division. His involvement includes service on the PCD Codes & Standards Committee, PCD Education Committee, and the Emerging Professionals Group Steering Committee. Additionally, Geddes has played key roles in numerous PPI technical projects addressing critical issues for the power and communications sector, including recycling in conduit systems, HDPE conduit for power applications, thermal properties of HDPE conduit, lubricated conduit fusion, and concrete encasement of plastic pipe. Geddes also served as Chair of the project leading to extensive revisions of CSA C22.2 No. 327, and contributed to projects involving UL, NEMA, and ASTM standards.
Honorary Lifetime Member Award – White Jee
President, JEE Consulting Services LLC
Since the mid-1970s, White has been making an impact in the plastic pipe industry. He has been instrumental in contributing to numerous PPI committees, regularly collaborating with regulatory agencies like NSF International and taking on leadership roles at ASTM International, and especially providing technical expertise and knowledge to the establishment of the PE4710 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe designation.
PPI President, David M. Fink said, “This award recognizes outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to advancing the plastic piping industry. White exemplifies those traits and has also been a driving force in encouraging industry growth by highlighting the importance of attracting and mentoring young professionals. He is a true advocate for the plastic pipe industry and serves as an inspiring role model for new entrants and all PPI members.”
To learn more visit www.plasticpipe.org.