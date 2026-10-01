Charles Goede Wins WorldSkills Medal for Excellence in Plumbing and Heating

Oncompetitors worked on drainage, urinal carriers, sink and shower installation.focused on steel piping with HDPE fusion fittings and sink installation.

Day 3 involved boiler configuration using steel, copper loops and multi-layer PEX. On Day 4, competitors completed fixture installation and a heat pump water heater that required precise copper pipe bending.

Goede completed the heat pump water heater piping using seven bends, one below the eight-bend limit.

Nearly a Year of Preparation

Goede qualified for the US delegation through SkillsUSA and spent nearly a year preparing for the competition under the direction of his technical expert, PHCC Educational Foundation board member Larry Shoemaker, and Vinnie Valente from Local 777. A network of industry mentors also supported his preparation.

Shoemaker said Goede's performance placed him in the 90th percentile globally, comparing the achievement to graduating at the top of a Dean's List.

“Charlie really did an exceptional job showcasing the advanced skill and technical know-how required to succeed in the plumbing and heating industry,” said Shoemaker. “He was committed from the start and worked very hard putting in close to 250 hours of intensive training on top of his full-time job. His success on the world stages proves what’s possible in the plumbing and HVAC trades and I hope it inspires more young people to consider it as a career.”

Competition Training Opens Commercial Opportunities

Goede is expected to complete his apprenticeship and take his journeyman's exam before the end of the year. He currently works for a contractor on large-scale commercial projects, including a nuclear power plant shutdown.

The specialized pipe-bending skills he developed while preparing for WorldSkills have already helped him secure opportunities in commercial work.

“It was such a tremendous honor to represent my country at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai,” said Goede. “Receiving a Medal of Excellence was an incredible achievement and I really look forward to seeing how far the trades can take me. There really is no limit!”

Industry Partners Support Skilled-Trades Development

Goede's WorldSkills journey was supported by industry partners including the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors (PHCC) National Association Educational Foundation, IAPMO, UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 777 JATC and DEWALT.

"Charles represents the best of American technical training and dedication," said Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA. "We are thrilled to celebrate his achievement on the global stage as he demonstrates the vital role of skilled trades in our economy."

IAPMO CEO Dave Viola agreed: “We couldn’t be prouder of what Charles accomplished in Shanghai. Earning a Medal for Excellence on the world stage speaks to the skill, dedication and hard work he put into preparing for this competition. He represented the United States and the plumbing profession exceptionally well, and IAPMO is proud to have been part of his journey.”

Mark McManus, General President of the United Association, added: “Charles Goede represents the very best of the UA and our gold-standard registered apprenticeship and training programs. We are so proud of his accomplishments at WorldSkills in Shanghai, but we are not surprised at his success in earning a Medal for Excellence. His dedication, hard work, and commitment to his craft were on full display showcasing more than 137 years of UA training and education, as he brought home some well-deserved hardware.”

WorldSkills Brings Global Focus to Skilled Trades

The 48th WorldSkills Competition brought together nearly 1,400 competitors from 73 countries and regions competing across 64 trade disciplines.

Often referred to as the “Olympics of the Skilled Trades,” the event included an opening ceremony modeled after those used for major international athletic competitions.

Goede's Medal for Excellence places his performance among the highest levels of international competition in plumbing and heating while highlighting the technical depth developed through apprenticeship training and hands-on experience.

Read more about the 2026 WorldSkills Competition.

Learn more about SkillsUSA at www.skillsusa.org.

Learn more about WorldSkills at worldskills.org.