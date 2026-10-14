Bradford White to Showcase Tankless and Commercial Water Heaters at PHCC CONNECT

AMBLER, PA — Bradford White will showcase two water heating solutions at the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association’s (PHCC) CONNECT 2026 conference, Oct. 19-22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks will display the Infiniti® GC tankless water heater and eF XT™ commercial gas water heater in Booth #412 during the Product and Technology Showcase, Oct. 20-21. Bradford White representatives will be available to discuss the products and answer contractors’ questions.

“Replacing a water heater isn't always straightforward, especially when you're working in an older building,” said Neal Heyman, Senior Director of Marketing for Bradford White Corporation. “Contractors have to work with the space and connections that are already there. We keep those challenges in mind when we're designing our products.”

eF XT Designed for Commercial Replacement Projects

Introduced earlier this year, the eF XT was designed with commercial water heater replacement projects in mind. Its flexible water connections and venting options can help contractors work around existing mechanical room layouts where space constraints and installation requirements limit equipment choices.

The design features are intended to address practical challenges contractors encounter when replacing equipment in existing buildings, where established connections and available space can affect installation options.

Infiniti GC Featured in Educational Session

Contractors can also learn more about the Infiniti GC tankless water heater during a dedicated educational session scheduled for 10-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 in Learning Lab 1.

“There's a difference between reading about a product and seeing it up close," Heyman said. "CONNECT gives contractors a chance to ask questions, look at the equipment and get a better sense of how it could work for the jobs they're handling every day.”

For more information about PHCC’s CONNECT 2026 conference, visit phccconnect2026.eventscribe.net.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.