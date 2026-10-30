Eddie Hollub Receives PHCC’s Col. George D. Scott Award

MILWAUKEE, WI — Eddie Hollub, President of Modern Plumbing and Air Conditioning in Pasadena, Texas, received the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors - National Association’s (PHCC’s) highest honor, the Col. George D. Scott Award, during PHCC CONNECT 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A former PHCC National president (2002-2003), Hollub was recognized for more than three decades of leadership and service to the association and the plumbing industry.

The award is named for PHCC’s inaugural president, Col. George D. Scott. It recognizes a PHCC member whose years of service and unselfish devotion to the association and industry have produced far-reaching benefits for fellow contractors.

Leadership Spans Local, State and National PHCC

Hollub’s service has included leadership positions at every level of the association. He has held every local officer position with Gulf Coast PHCC and served on its board. At the state level, he held every officer position with PHCC of Texas and served as a zone director. Nationally, he served as a board member and as PHCC National president from 2002 to 2003.

“Eddie has spent decades giving his time, knowledge, and energy to PHCC and to the people who make up our industry,” says PHCC Chief Executive Officer Cindy Sheridan. “His leadership has reached from the local level to the national stage, and his influence can be seen in the standards, education, and relationships he has helped build along the way. Eddie represents the very best of PHCC membership—someone who believes in giving back, bringing others into the industry, and helping fellow contractors succeed.”

Medical Gas Work Contributes to Industry Standards

Hollub’s technical contributions extend beyond his association roles. Working with PHCC member Bill Jones of Houston, Texas, he helped develop original installation practices and material requirements for medical gas systems. That work helped inform code development, continuing education criteria and testing procedures.

The effort began at the state level and ultimately contributed to the development of standards through the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Hollub also served as an industry expert for the State of Texas in developing the southern state building code.

He has advocated for professional standards and regulation throughout his career. As a national PHCC representative, Hollub spoke before Congress about the importance of national codes and standards, particularly appropriate regulation of medical gas systems.

Mentoring Helps Develop the Next Generation

Hollub also has devoted considerable time and resources to helping Texas plumbers develop their skills and advance in the trade. He provided this support at no charge, asking only that those he helped attend a local PHCC board meeting to experience the association and its community of trade professionals.

At gatherings of newly licensed plumbers, he encouraged them to join PHCC and build relationships with experienced contractors who could offer guidance on projects, installation methods and requirements, business ownership and the challenges of developing a career in the trades.

“Get in the room at these PHCC meetings,” he would say. “That’s where you’ll find the best bank of information.”

Relationships Define His Association Service

Building relationships across the industry also helped shape Hollub’s national leadership. When fellow members encouraged him to run for National president, he initially questioned whether he was the right person for the role. He ultimately accepted, traveling to state chapter events, meeting members and developing relationships across the country.

“Eddie has shown consistent dedication to PHCC and the plumbing-heating-cooling industry through his leadership, service, and long-standing support of our association,” wrote his nominators. “His professionalism, integrity, and commitment to advancing our industry make him an exceptional candidate for this honor. Eddie’s contributions have strengthened our organization and reflect the values this award represents.”