Midwestern Mechanical Named PHCC 2026 Plumbing Contractor of the Year

MILWAUKEE, WI — Midwestern Mechanical Inc., a Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based plumbing contractor, has been named the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) 2026 Plumbing Contractor of the Year. The company was recognized for its commitment to workforce development, technology adoption and strengthening the plumbing profession.

Cody Schroeder, Midwestern Mechanical’s Education and Development Manager, accepted the award on behalf of the company during PHCC CONNECT 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The award is sponsored by Delta Faucet.

In-House Apprenticeship Program Trains More Than 100 Annually

Workforce development is a central part of Midwestern Mechanical’s operations. The company runs an in-house apprenticeship program that prepares more than 100 apprentices each year. It also supports continuing education for journeymen through training opportunities with suppliers, professional instructors and PHCC-affiliated programs, including foreman and medical gas training.

The company's workforce development efforts extend beyond its own employees. Midwestern Mechanical played a key role in establishing the PHCC of South Dakota Plumbing Apprentice Contest and continues to lead its organization and execution.

Company leaders design and build the competition, transport and assemble the equipment, and manage the event to give apprentices a professional setting in which to demonstrate their skills. In recent years, the company has expanded its involvement in skills development by leading the South Dakota SkillsUSA state plumbing competition.

VDC and Fabrication Improve Project Productivity

Midwestern Mechanical also has adopted technology to improve construction productivity and quality. Its Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) team uses Trimble equipment for precise location verification, helping eliminate a majority of rework.

The company's growing fabrication division provides another way to improve project efficiency and control costs by saving time and money on jobsites.

Midwestern Mechanical is also exploring artificial intelligence applications to improve office processes. Employees already use technology daily for timekeeping, team meetings and a range of construction and business applications.

Company Leaders Support PHCC and Technical Education

The contractor's involvement in the plumbing industry extends beyond workforce training and project operations. Midwestern Mechanical leaders have held PHCC leadership positions in South Dakota and Iowa, including PHCC Zone Director, and have served on the PHCC/ACCA Steering Committee and Plumbing Technical Committee.

Employees also serve on advisory boards for local technical colleges and regularly participate in PHCC educational programs and industry events.

“Midwestern Mechanical is an exceptional company whose leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the industry make them highly deserving of this recognition,” says Kristie Brunick, PHCC of South Dakota Executive Vice President. “Their impact can be seen not only in the success of their business but in the strength of the workforce they help develop, the associations they help lead, and the industry they work tirelessly to advance.”