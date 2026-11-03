PHCC Names Plumbing Instructor & Plumbing Apprentice of the Year at CONNECT 2026

At the Knoxville PHCC Apprentice School, Gorham designed and installed a teaching lab that uses three clear piping lines with different drainage grades to visually demonstrate how pitch affects the movement of waste. He also uses the school’s three-story lab to demonstrate types of venting as well as common venting installation mistakes and their consequences.

One of his most ambitious projects involved turning the three-story lab into a complete construction project, taking apprentices through every phase from design and blueprints to supply orders, installation, and finish, even including a mock inspection.

Gorham’s impact extends well beyond his own classroom. He took on the Knoxville school’s Construction Math Program for first-year apprentices who do not pass the math entrance test, teaching and tutoring at least 30 new apprentices in August to prepare them for the first year of school. According to PHCC of Tennessee Executive Director Beth Killen, the program has significantly reduced attrition among apprentices who might otherwise leave because they struggled with math.

Apprentices consistently recognize Gorham for his knowledge, professionalism, and willingness to help. One student said Gorham “always makes sure everybody understands what’s going on” and finds different ways to explain concepts, while another described him as the “best thing about this school year.”

Gorham has embraced technology as another way to reach apprentices. Through his online Plumb It Right Academy, he helps apprentices across the country prepare for journey-level exams and has helped students in states including Alaska, Washington, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, California, and Arizona. He also makes his lectures available on YouTube.

His commitment to sharing knowledge wherever it can help others reflects his belief that instructors should never stop learning themselves. Gorham has said: “Once you think you’ve learned everything, start over, because the process never stops.”

Apprentice of the Year

Daniel Boyles was named Apprentice of the Year for his resilience, commitment to learning, and dedication to the plumbing profession. Boyles, of Norfolk, Virginia, completed his four-year plumbing apprenticeship through Norfolk Technical Center while working full time in the trade. He entered the industry with no plumbing experience after suffering a serious hand injury that required multiple surgeries and left him searching for a new career path.

When his sister told him about a warehouse opening at Premier Plumbing, Boyles applied despite having no knowledge of the trade. During his interview, he acknowledged his lack of experience but emphasized his determination to learn and work hard.

Boyles quickly became a dependable member of the warehouse team, managing inventory, ordering materials, coordinating returns, and ensuring plumbers had the parts and supplies they needed. Later his responsibilities expanded into field work, and Boyles began building his skills alongside experienced plumbers.

His commitment to learning led him to enroll in the PHCC of Virginia apprenticeship program, where he successfully completed four years of rigorous instruction covering subjects such as jobsite safety, plumbing systems, and the International Plumbing Code. Through this process, Boyles gained a comprehensive understanding of the trade, and the critical role plumbing plays in protecting public health and safety.

Boyles pursued every opportunity to expand his plumbing knowledge and experience. His efforts earned him second place in PHCC of Virginia’s 2026 Plumbing Apprentice Competition and the 2026 PHCC of Virginia Plumbing Apprentice of the Year award.

Beyond his technical development, Boyles credits the mentors and co-workers who have supported him throughout his apprenticeship, particularly journeyman Aaron, whose technical knowledge, work ethic, and guidance have had a lasting influence on him.

“Daniel exemplifies everything the Plumbing Apprentice of the Year award is intended to recognize,” said Tony Bertolino, plumbing instructor at Norfolk Technical Center and Boyles’ apprenticeship instructor. “He consistently demonstrates initiative, embraces challenges as opportunities to grow, and applies classroom instruction to real-world situations with confidence and precision.”