Paige Riddle Elected 2027 President of Plumbing Manufacturers International

Neff also recognized PMI’s Strategic Advisory Council, led by Chairof Kohler. Council members includeof Delta Faucet Company;of GF Building Flow Solutions;of Globe Union North America;of TOTO USA; andof T&S Brass.

In remarks following her election, Riddle encouraged attendees to bring an emerging issue, a promising idea and an additional colleague into PMI’s work.

“Share what you are seeing. Ask the question that has not yet been asked. Help someone else find their voice,” she encouraged. “We have people who can turn an idea into a reliable product, a difficult question into a workable solution, and a shared concern into effective advocacy. That is a remarkable foundation for the future.”

Riddle also recognized Neff for his contributions as the 2026 board president.

PMI Reports Progress in Advocacy and Technical Influence

In his summary of PMI’s 2026 accomplishments, Neff cited a strengthening of the association’s state advocacy presence and technical influence, along with a coordinated federal agenda supporting water efficiency, research and manufacturing innovation.

“While these actions were key, they represent just a fraction of the hundreds of other actions and issues PMI tackles on behalf of your company,” he emphasized. “PMI is all in.”

During his state of the association report, PMI CEO/Executive Director Kerry Stackpole called on members to make three commitments to strengthen the association’s work:

Engage technical, government affairs, operations and packaging experts in PMI activities to ensure the right people are involved.

Provide specific examples to give PMI’s advocacy team the factual foundation it needs.

Open company facilities to legislators and policymakers to help them understand manufacturing requirements.

“Your membership gives PMI a voice. Your participation gives that voice authority,” Stackpole said. “Together, we will continue building an industry that is innovative, resilient, and indispensable—for our businesses, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

Rain Barrel Project Supports New Orleans

As part of the meeting, attendees hand-painted and upcycled rain barrels for donation to New Orleans residents. The barrels are intended to help reduce local flooding, ease the burden on the stormwater system, mitigate subsidence and conserve water for use in plants and gardens.

PMI also announced that its 73rd Annual Meeting of the Membership will take place during the PMI27 Manufacturing Success Conference, Nov. 1-4, 2027, at the Hyatt Tamaya Resort in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, near Albuquerque.

PMI Recognizes Annual Award Recipients

The association presented its annual awards to three industry members:

PMI President’s Award: Lowell Lampen, Kohler

PMI Ambassador Award: Martin Knieps

Paul Patton PMI26 Manufacturing Success Award: Angela Jimenez, Neoperl US

To learn more about PMI visit www.safeplumbing.org.