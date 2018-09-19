Uponor Engineering Summit: Company Resources for Contractors' Success

The two-day summit included a factory tour, sessions on technology and sustainability, and wealth of information on the company's products and services.

APPLE VALLEY, MN -- Uponor's 2018 Engineering Summit, held September 11-12 at Uponor Academy -- their training center on the company's North American campus -- was a chance for invitees to gain the tools and knowledge to accurately design and install PEX tubing for a wide range of residential and commercial applications.

The summit kicked off an address from company president Bill Gray, who was celebrating not only Uponor's 100th year, but also his tenth year at the company. "Hopefully," Gray said, "you'll leave here thinking of us as more than just a supplier of plastic pipe."

Then it was on to the first of three sessions (which allowed attendees to earn up to six Professional Development Hours) on the current state of piping technology and design. Robert Bean, R.E.T., P.L. Eng. gave a presentation, "What Should be Driving the Sustainability Message -- IEQ or Energy?" His session gave an overview of the science of human comfort, and how energy and eXergy efficiency is the natural outcome from engineering the built environment with the human factor in mind.

Later that afternoon, Devin Abellon, P.E., ASHRAE Distinguished Lecturer and Business Development Manager - Engineering Services for Uponor, talked about the use of PEX in commercial applications. On the following day, Don Rasmussen, Applications Engineer for CTC Software led a session on the evolving nature of the BIM workflow and how it is being used across all stages of the build process.

Other sessions discussed the company's Project Delivery Services and Design Services. The highlight of the summit was the factory tour, led by the company's National Trainer Steve Swanson.

Additionally, the company hosted attendees at a dinner at the Mall of America, and provided several networking opportunities throughout the two day summit.