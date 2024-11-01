The Unstoppable Trades: Why America's Builders Will Thrive No Matter Who Wins in 2024

As dawn breaks over construction sites across America, skilled workers gear up for another day, embodying the relentless spirit of the trades that keep the nation running.

Amid the noise of the upcoming election, one truth remains: the trades are the backbone of America, and they will continue building our future, regardless of who holds the keys to the White House.

Whether a Republican or Democrat takes office, roads will still need paving, bridges will require reinforcement, and skylines will continue to evolve.

The trades industry—spanning construction, electrical, plumbing, and more—won’t just survive; it will thrive. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 7% growth in construction employment from 2022 to 2032, outpacing the average for all occupations. This surge is fueled by population growth, infrastructure demands, and technological advancements that necessitate a robust workforce.

The Trades are Bipartisian

Both political parties have shaped the trades, albeit in different ways. Republicans have championed deregulation and private-sector growth. During Donald Trump's presidency, reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reduced environmental review times, expediting project approvals. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act slashed corporate tax rates, empowering contractors to reinvest and expand.

On the flip side, Democrats have emphasized worker protections, union labor, and large-scale infrastructure investments. Vice President Kamala Harris, building on the Biden administration's achievements, has been a vocal advocate for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)—the largest federal infrastructure investment in over half a century. Allocating $550 billion for roads, bridges, broadband, and energy, the IIJA modernizes critical systems while prioritizing sustainability and inclusivity. By supporting union labor through prevailing wage laws, it drives job growth in unionized sectors.

While the 2024 election presents differing visions, both paths lead to a thriving trades industry. Republicans will likely push for deregulation and right-to-work policies, benefiting non-union contractors and stimulating private investment. Democrats are expected to continue backing union projects and green infrastructure, with federal spending tied to clean energy and worker protections.

Despite policy differences, both parties recognize the trades’ vital role.

Looming Crisis

The industry faces pressing challenges. A staggering labor shortage looms large, with the Associated Builders and Contractors reporting a need for an additional 650,000 workers this year alone. With many experienced workers nearing retirement and fewer younger workers entering the field, progress is at a risk and costs could rise.

Addressing this gap is not just an economic priority, but a national necessity. America’s infrastructure, which earned a C-grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers, requires urgent repairs and modernization.

From dilapidated bridges to outdated water systems, this need for modernization is not a partisan issue; it's a matter of public safety and economic vitality.

The shift toward green energy adds more opportunity. The IIJA earmarked $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging networks, signaling demand for skilled tradespeople. While Democrats have championed green initiatives, the push for energy independence—a hallmark of Trump's term—also requires skilled labor for constructing and maintaining domestic oil and gas pipelines.

Whether traditional or renewable, energy relies on the expertise of tradespeople.

Beyond Election Cycles

Ultimately, the 2024 election will shape the regulatory environment, union strength, and project approval timelines, but the demand for skilled labor remains steady. The debate between union and non-union labor will influence industry dynamics, but it won’t diminish the need for professionals to bring projects from blueprint to reality.

Industry leaders must focus on long-term strategies that transcend election cycles. Investing in vocational training, apprenticeships, outreach programs, and modern tools is key to attracting younger talent. Embracing technology and sustainable practices will keep the trades at the forefront of innovation.

In the grand tapestry of America, the trades are the threads that bind us—resilient, indispensable, and ever-present. Political winds may shift, but the construction of our nation’s future is a constant. As citizens, we can engage in robust debates and advocate for the policies we believe in. But we must also honor and support the men and women who, regardless of political affiliation, roll up their sleeves each day to build the infrastructure we take for granted.

No matter the election outcome, the sun will rise over job sites across America, and the trades will march forward. Skilled tradespeople will remain the unsung heroes of our nation’s progress, a reality cemented into the very foundation of who we are.

Alok Chanani is the Co-Founder and CEO of BuildOps.