In-Depth with MCAA President Brian Hughes

As president of Hughes Environmental Engineering, a fourth-generation, family-owned mechanical contracting firm founded in 1935 based in Mahwah, NJ, Brian Hughes has a new title added to his resume—MCAA president. Hughes has served in numerous leadership roles within MCAA, including on the Audit, Budget, Education, and Industry Improvement Committees, and as Vice President of the John R. Gentille Foundation (JRGF) Board of Trustees. He is also an active member of the MCA of New Jersey Board of Directors and a Trustee of the HVACR Education Fund.

Brian’s company, Hughes Environmental Engineering, specializes in commercial and industrial HVAC and refrigeration, including service, maintenance, retrofits, and design-build solutions across the greater New York City region. Outside of work, Brian enjoys hiking, fishing, and traveling with his wife Stacy and their three sons. He also serves as President of the Board of Trustees at the Ridgewood (NJ) YMCA.

CONTRACTOR caught up with Brian recently to get his thoughts on MCAA to tariffs and the economy. Here is the exclusive Q&A.

CONTRACTOR: How did you get involved with MCAA, and can you describe its importance to you?

HUGHES: I first got involved through MSCA, attending an annual conference early in my career. That experience opened my eyes to the strength and scope of our industry network. From there, I served on MSCA’s Education and Marketing Committees, the Board of Managers, and later joined the MCAA Board of Directors.

MCAA has been a vital part of my professional journey—offering the tools, education, and relationships that helped shape our company’s direction and my leadership path. Our firm has been a signatory contractor for decades, and MCAA’s focus on safety, technology, education, and labor relations aligns perfectly with the values with which I grew up. It’s a true honor to now lead an organization that has given so much to me and our industry.

CONTRACTOR: There is a lot of "wait and see" in terms of how the economy shakes out with the new administration. Having said that, can you share thoughts on how new tariffs may help or hinder economic progress? What are you hearing from your contractor membership?

HUGHES: There’s definitely some caution in the air. Our members are keeping a close eye on tariff policy, especially as it relates to material costs and supply chains. That said, most are still optimistic and forward-looking. The mechanical construction industry has strong tailwinds right now—from infrastructure investment to energy transitions—so while tariffs may cause short-term disruptions in pricing or availability, our members are finding ways to adapt and remain competitive.

CONTRACTOR: How do you see the short-term economy—the next 1-3 years—playing out?

HUGHES: Mechanical contractors are in a strong position. The demand for commercial and industrial construction remains high, particularly in data centers, semiconductor, healthcare, life sciences, and energy projects. Supply chain issues are easing, and while inflation continues to be a concern, contractors are more agile and better prepared than just a few years ago. I see steady growth ahead for our sector, especially in areas tied to decarbonization, electrification and infrastructure.

CONTRACTOR: What are you hearing from your members as some of the most important issues facing contractors currently? How do you address them?

HUGHES: Workforce development is always at the top of the list. We need to attract and retain talent at every level—field, office, and leadership. We’re also hearing a lot about consolidation, with private equity showing increasing interest in our space. That’s a sign of strength, but it comes with its own challenges in maintaining culture and continuity.

MCAA is responding by creating more targeted education and leadership training, increasing outreach to younger professionals, and doubling down on collaboration with our labor partners at the United Association to ensure a strong, future-ready workforce.

CONTRACTOR: Technology is advancing at a fast pace. How do you see it shaping today’s contractor and workforce development? What is MCAA doing to help members keep up?

HUGHES: Technology is revolutionizing how we design, build, and service systems. From 3D modeling and prefabrication to AI-driven maintenance tools, contractors who embrace tech are finding new efficiencies and value for their clients.

At MCAA, we’re investing heavily in tech-forward training. We’re rolling out a redesigned, more accessible website and expanding our educational content—from online courses like Foundations of Field Leadership to events like MCAA Converge and the Field Leaders Conference. We're making it easier for our members to integrate tech into their operations and develop the next generation of digitally fluent leaders.

CONTRACTOR: PHVAC & mechanical industries are still customer-first, service-based. Why is the human connection still vital, even with AI?

HUGHES: Even as AI becomes more prevalent, our industry remains a people business. You can automate systems, but not trust. Whether it’s a technician walking into a facility or a project manager working with an owner, that personal connection is what builds long-term relationships. At its core, our work is about solving problems for people. AI can assist, but it can’t replace the value of experience, intuition and communication that our professionals bring to the job every day.

CONTRACTOR: What are some business philosophies and initiatives you bring to your term as MCAA president?

HUGHES: One philosophy I live by comes from my father: “Everyone either has more time or more money—whichever you have, that’s what you give.” I try to give my time to the people and causes that matter, including this association.

My focus is on engagement and awareness. MCAA is an incredible resource, but we need to do a better job of helping all our members see the value and get involved. I’m also committed to implementing our new strategic plan, which emphasizes collaboration across the trades, strengthening local associations and making our tools more accessible, especially to the rising generation of leaders.

CONTRACTOR: Finally, there have been a lot of excellent leaders who have come before you. What does it mean to you to step into this role?

HUGHES: It’s incredibly humbling. I’m following in the footsteps of some truly remarkable leaders who have helped shape MCAA into what it is today. This is a member-led association, and I take seriously the responsibility to represent and serve our contractors, suppliers and partners.

Being entrusted with this role is both a privilege and a challenge. I plan to do everything I can to make sure our members feel seen, heard, and supported—and to ensure our industry continues to grow stronger for the next generation.