Backflow Prevention’s New Role in Water Stewardship and Sustainable Building

Looking Ahead

What does this mean for the contractor in the field? For one, it highlights the evolving role of mechanical systems in sustainable building design. Products that were once installed for compliance are now being leveraged for performance—not only in protecting health, but in saving resources and supporting larger ESG (environmental, social, governance) goals.

It also underscores the growing expectation that building technologies—even in “hidden” areas like backflow prevention—need to be smart, efficient, and verifiably sustainable.

In 2024, 42 percent of Watts’ global revenue came from clean-tech products, including smart backflow preventers and energy-efficient valves. As demand grows for greener infrastructure and resilient water systems, these solutions are likely to become standard practice—not specialty offerings.

For contractors, that’s both a challenge and an opportunity: a challenge to stay current with emerging technology, and an opportunity to lead projects that perform better, cost less over time, and leave a lighter environmental footprint.

What Contractors Need to Know

While high-level goals like water stewardship and emissions reduction may sound abstract, they’re having a real impact on what gets specified, installed, and maintained in the field. Contractors are increasingly asked to support sustainability outcomes—whether through low-impact product selection, system efficiency, or smart monitoring capabilities.

Backflow prevention is a clear example. Once a simple compliance measure, it’s now a multifaceted tool: protecting potable water, reducing waste, and enabling smarter system management. Devices that offer real-time diagnostics, remote alerts, and lifecycle transparency are becoming more than value-adds—they’re becoming expectations.

Demand for repairability, material conservation, and documented sustainability is growing in both public and private construction. Contractors who understand how to source, install, and service technologies that meet these demands will be better positioned to win projects—especially those with green building requirements or ESG benchmarks.

Ultimately, as smart water infrastructure becomes the new standard, performance and sustainability are converging. For today’s contractor, staying competitive means staying informed—not just about products, but about how they fit into a larger, more resilient water future.