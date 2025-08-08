How Supplier Readiness and Purposeful Quality Systems Drive Success

As Senior Director of Quality at Rheem , a global leader in heating, cooling and water heating solutions, I’ve learned that successful product launches rely on early planning, cross-functional collaboration, and strong supplier partnerships. When quality is intentional and embedded early, it becomes a foundation, and that belief has been shaped by the path that led me to where I am today.

I started my career in the paint industry, working for a European company that was launching manufacturing operations in the US. I was hired as a manufacturing engineer and, together with a small team, helped design a full manufacturing assembly process from the ground up. During that time, I was asked to take on the role of quality manager and to lead the implementation of ISO 9000 at the facility. At the time, I didn’t have a clue what ISO was, and I initially resisted the change. However, I started studying the standard and became intrigued by how its guiding principles could help us become a better company and win market share. I eventually accepted the role, but I insisted on keeping “engineer” in my title.

A few years later, I shifted to the automotive industry, where I developed a strong foundation in quality and lean manufacturing. Even though my title was “Supplier Quality Engineer,” the projects I led touched every aspect of quality, from internal initiatives and new product launches to high-impact customer issues and advanced problem solving.

The Juran Trilogy: A Practical Framework for Supplier Quality

Early experiences taught me that quality doesn’t belong to just one team or department—it’s something that must be embedded across the entire business. That’s why the quality framework that resonates most with me is the Juran Trilogy. It applies across industries and organizations, breaking quality down into three core processes: quality planning, quality control and quality improvement.

Each of these areas plays a critical role in how a manufacturing company works with suppliers. In the planning phase, suppliers must understand customers’ needs and the key design and process characteristics they are expected to manage. In the control phase, they monitor performance against targets and take action when variation occurs. And in the improvement phase, they drive systemic change—reducing variation, cutting costs, and helping set new standards. When suppliers embrace this model, they’re not just delivering parts—they’re helping manufacturers design better products from the start.

Supplier Readiness at Rheem

That approach is exactly what inspired our supplier readiness initiative at Rheem. As we celebrate our centennial year in 2025, we’re proud of our legacy and recognize that staying competitive requires constant evolution.

Supplier readiness was launched a few years ago to ensure our partners are fully prepared to deliver the right parts, at the right time, in the right quantity and at the right quality level, especially during new product launches. It’s part of our broader commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. To meet today’s challenges, we had to rethink how we collaborate with suppliers. Instead of involving them after a design is finalized, we now engage much earlier in the development process. We work side by side to identify design or manufacturing constraints, resolve them proactively, and ensure both sides are aligned long before production begins. It’s a more intentional, integrated way of working that reflects Rheem’s heritage of excellence and forward-looking mindset.

Structured around five key milestones, supplier readiness includes: planning, tool/gage/equipment analysis, development, launch readiness, and validation. During validation, we are on site to witness the production run of the parts that will be used for process approval. That hands-on presence allows us to verify capability, catch potential issues before they scale, and strengthen communication across both teams.

This process is still in its early stages, but we’ve already seen meaningful improvements with the suppliers who have gone through it. By being more transparent, more engaged, and more present, we’ve been able to uncover risks earlier and prevent most issues from ever reaching our factory floor—or our customers. It’s a more collaborative and forward-looking model that supports better launches, stronger products, and lasting partnerships.

The Way Forward

The manufacturing landscape is changing faster than ever. More frequent and stringent regulations aimed at reducing global warming potential and advancing electrification are reshaping how we design and build products. These shifts have led to the development of smaller, more energy-efficient systems, but they also introduce added complexity and cost. At the same time, inflation has made consumers more discerning. They’re looking for long-term value and gravitating toward products that are built to last.

Quality is no longer just a back-end function—it’s a competitive differentiator. Add to that the visibility brought on by the internet and social media, where a single customer issue can quickly become a public conversation; it’s clear that quality must be designed in from the beginning. That’s why initiatives such as supplier readiness matter more than ever.

As a woman in this industry, I’ve been fortunate to grow under strong mentors and be part of a leadership team that values inclusion and impact. My hope for the next generation of talent in manufacturing, especially young women, is that they will see the opportunity to lead, innovate and help shape a more sustainable future. This work is about more than parts and processes—it’s about people, purpose, and building something that lasts.