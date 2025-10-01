Fostering Collaboration: Dispute Prevention Strategies in Construction Industry

In short, it's all about preserving the relationships between good faith parties, including the project owner, so that they can all work together again down the road, if they so desire.

"There are ADR mechanisms to avoid litigation and set up a dispute resolution process; these include arbitration and mediation," says Carlos Hernandez, former CEO of engineering giant Fluor Corp., as quoted in the book. "But we should begin the dispute prevention process before we get to those stages. The processes should focus from the inception on the contractual relationship. We'll all benefit from putting in place means to solve disagreements before they become full-fledged disputes."

With that in mind, Hernandez urges all industry stakeholders to adopt the new CPR Dispute Prevention Pledge for Business Relationships. To read the pledge and see why firms like Microsoft, Visa, and General Motors have signed on, go to: https://www.cpradr.org/dispute-prevention-pledge-for-business-relationships.

For Groton, as complicated as many of the massive construction projects are that he has worked on over the last 60 years, one simple lesson from childhood has always stuck with him about how parties should treat each other. "Long ago, as a schoolboy in boarding school, each table would be served pie after dinner every Saturday," he told Waxman with a smile. "But the boy chosen to slice the pie could only keep the last piece for himself. So he had to be fair to everyone else along the way."

That’s a credo that still applies well beyond the dinner table today.